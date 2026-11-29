Louis Varland was rightly recognized as the best closer in the American League during the 2026 season. In 2027 (and beyond), the man tasked with closing out games for the Toronto Blue Jays will have the support of one of the league's top pitchers to set the stage: Adrian Morejon.

Morejon signed a historic $115 million contract with Toronto yesterday.

In fact, along with Tyler Rogers, the Jays will now have a trio of top-tier relievers.

Adrian Morejon and the Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement on a five-year contract. pic.twitter.com/N7ulK3i4Cf — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 28, 2026

The role of setup man is a thankless one, because even if you do your job perfectly—as Morejon has—you accept that someone else will get the credit for closing out games. In sports lingo, that's called playing in the shadows.

It's easy to draw a parallel with the role Mel Rojas played back then, as he set the stage for John Wetteland. Along with Tim Scott, Rojas and Wetteland allowed manager Felipe Alou to shut down opposing offenses starting in the seventh inning. Each player had his role to play, and the Expos were in good hands.

In Toronto, John Schneider will have the same cards in his hand; he'll be able to work with confidence using short relief appearances late in the game.

Morejon's arrival in town is a smart move by the organization, even if fans would have preferred to see an outfielder of the caliber of Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki join the team. The Jays' shopping spree on the free-agent market doesn't seem to be over, and other names could be added in the coming days.

In San Diego, while playing for the Padres, Morejon was the one who set the stage for the formidable Mason Miller. By signing with Toronto, he'll do the same for Louis Varland (minus the smoke show).

At 27, the Cuban is in his prime. In 2025, he represented the Padres in the All-Star Game. That year, he won 13 games and posted a 2.08 ERA. Last season, in 86 innings pitched, he struck out 107 batters. He started a few games early in his career but quickly established himself in his role beginning in the 2022 season.

Since the 2024 season, Morejon's workload has been increasing, as he has appeared in 60, 75, and 76 games over those three years. Schneider has some interesting flexibility here, as his new reliever has a strong arm and is capable of maintaining a steady pace.

Good teams are built by ensuring that the small details are taken into account, and the signing of Adrian Morejon—a left-hander, no less—proves that the club's front office is working hard to make the manager's job easier.

Often criticized, the Blue Jays' front office, led by Ross Atkins, is working hard to get the club back on track one decision at a time to prove to everyone that the team's appearance in the World Series in 2025 was not a fluke. The signing of Morejon (even if the contract amount is high) gives us a good glimpse of that.

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