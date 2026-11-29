After yesterday's (heavy) loss to the Golden Knights in Vegas, the Canadiens were back at practice today.

And there's some good news: Dylan Larkin, who appeared to get hurt in the third period yesterday, was on the ice with the rest of his teammates. It would have been a real blow to lose him (just a few days after the Habs acquired him).

If you missed the hit in question, you can watch it right here:

Dylan Larkin was shaken up after this hit but remained in the game. https://t.co/mDBPqqi6iW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 28, 2026

The other piece of good news is that Demidov was also out on the ice.

Remember, he didn't play in yesterday's game, but he was seen practicing with his teammates on Friday. Notably, he was on a line with Alex Newhook and Nick Suzuki.

That was still the case today, as Arpon Basu reports on X:

Canadiens practice lines today are the same as Vegas' practice on Friday (no Bolduc today) Newhook-Suzuki-Demidov

Caufield-Larkin-Slafkovský

Texier-Danault-Evans

F. Xhekaj-Kapanen-Beck The defensive pairs are switching around. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 29, 2026

It's worth noting that Zachary Bolduc missed practice today due to a day of treatment.

The Canadiens announced this before practice began.

Forward Zachary Bolduc (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. Forward Zachary Bolduc (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 29, 2026

The defensive pairings weren't set in stone: according to Arpon Basu, there were different duos on the blue line during practice.

And again, that's normal in my view: with Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle out, Lane Hutson has a more important role… and we saw him play with quite a few different guys yesterday.

We'll see how it plays out in tomorrow's game against the Utah Mammoth. And we'll have to keep a close eye on whether Demidov will be able to play.

That would be a welcome boost… and maybe it would give the Habs the spark we've been looking for in the team's play for the past week.

In Brief

– Phew.

The Blackhawks' 20-man lineup today has a total cap hit of $49,027,908. Bedard ($15 million), Kane ($8 million), and Byram ($6.25 million) are on injured reserve. Bertuzzi ($5.5 million) and Greenway ($4 million) are unavailable. Korchinski ($1.325 million) is a healthy scratch.

— Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) November 29, 2026

– Good point.

This is exactly how you get rid of this bullshit. Both teams are done for the rest of the season. — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) November 29, 2026

– Well said.