This afternoon, the Canadiens practiced in Utah.

There's one important thing to note ahead of tomorrow's game: there's a good chance Ivan Demidov will make his return to action against the Mammoth.

That would be good news.

Why do we say that? Because the Russian took Juraj Slafkovsky's spot in practice this afternoon on the Canadiens' first five-man offensive unit alongside Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, and Dylan Larkin.

On the eve of a game, that speaks volumes.

On the second rotation, it's Caufield who stays on PP2 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 29, 2026

On the second unit, we see Slaf, but also Suzuki (who was on both units) and Caufield, who was part of the rotation at times.

Noah Dobson, Alexandre Texier, and Oliver Kapanen were also there.

Details to follow…