The Toronto Blue Jays continued their offseason shopping spree yesterday (Saturday) by signing one of the best left-handed relievers in all of Major League Baseball, Adrian Morejon. The 27-year-old inked a five-year deal worth 115 million, making it the largest contract ever awarded to a reliever in MLB history.

With the addition of Morejon, the Blue Jays now have one of—if not the—best bullpen in the American League on paper, a bullpen that ranked seventh in the Manfred League last year in terms of earned run average (3.58).

The Toronto bullpen was led at the time by Tyler Rogers, who finished with a 1.77 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 71 innings pitched, and Louis Varland, who posted a 1.27 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and 35 saves in 40 opportunities. Spencer Miles, Braydon Fisher, and Mason Fluharty also did a good job.

But while signing Morejon greatly strengthens this bullpen, it also comes with its share of risk.

Admittedly, the left-hander's performance has been excellent over the past few seasons with the San Diego Padres. However, his long history of injuries is a cause for concern in the City of Queens, especially given the amount of money he was awarded and the volatility of relief pitchers.

Since making his Major League debut in July 2019, Morejon has had to deal with numerous injuries, including Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and an elbow sprain during spring training in 2023.

He has also had recurring shoulder issues and was unavailable for the Padres' last three games in the Division Series this fall against the Milwaukee Brewers due to a shoulder injury.

The Blue Jays have therefore acquired Morejon at a high price, betting that he can be durable on the mound. It's a risk that could pay off big or prove very costly.

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