The shakeup continues with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, one of Aaron Rodgers' closest friends, has reportedly been released as well, according to reports circulating on social media Saturday.

His departure comes just three days after Rodgers's, who was released by the team following an eventful week.

A Very Strong Bond with Rodgers

Valdes-Scantling had been re-signed to the practice squad largely because of his chemistry with the quarterback. The two men played together for a long time in Green Bay.

When asked in the Steelers' locker room on Wednesday about Rodgers being sidelined, the wide receiver made no secret of his support for his friend.

“That's the kind of thing you never want to see. Obviously, Aaron and I have a great relationship. He's one of my closest friends in this league. I wouldn't be where I am today without him,” Valdes-Scantling said.

“The best of all time”

The wide receiver went even further in his praise of the veteran quarterback.

“He's opened so many doors for me and taught me so much about football. I think he's the best player in history at this position.”

A New Chapter in Pittsburgh

With these two departures, the Steelers seem eager to quickly turn the page on the Rodgers era. The locker room had already been the subject of speculation this week, particularly regarding a players' meeting.

It remains to be seen whether Valdes-Scantling and Rodgers might end up together elsewhere. The quarterback is part of a list of available veterans that now includes Tua Tagovailoa.

Keep track of roster moves on NFL.com.

With information provided by X.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.