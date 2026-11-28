Will Anderson Jr. is having an exceptional season with the Houston Texans. But it's off the field, among American veterans, that the quarterback says he has found a new perspective.

The fourth-year player has developed what he describes as a transformative relationship with the men at Camp Hope, a faith-based program in Houston run by the PTSD Foundation of America. The organization provides housing, treatment, and support to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Everyone, without exception, should have a place to go where they feel safe and can get the help they need, both mentally and physically,” Anderson told the Associated Press.

A Completely New Perspective

Anderson discovered Camp Hope last year and will wear cleats in the organization's colors this week as part of the NFL's “My Cause My Cleats” campaign. Although he has veterans in his extended family, he admits he didn't fully grasp the extent of the challenges many of them face.

“I didn't understand how significant it was. When I went there, it completely changed my perspective.”

A Ray of Hope in a Tough Season

According to the AP, Anderson leads the league with 11.5 sacks and is a contender for Defensive Player of the Year. The Texans, meanwhile, have just four wins heading into Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, far behind the leaders in the power rankings.

His visits to the camp help him gain some perspective.

“It always reminds me how to be a better brother. A better teammate. A better leader for all the guys.”

Coach DeMeco Ryans has nothing but praise for his player, whom he describes as “a true role model for the NFL,” both in the locker room and in the community.

A Call for Help

Opened in 2012, Camp Hope can accommodate up to 80 veterans at a time, for stays averaging six to nine months. All programs are free, and Anderson invites the public to donate time or money to the PTSD Foundation of America.

With information from RDS.

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