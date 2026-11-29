A.J. Brown's nightmare season continues. The New England Patriots placed the wide receiver on the injured reserve list on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

This is his second stint on the injured reserve list in 2026, according to NFL.com.

A season to forget

Brown was injured during the Patriots' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. It was only his fourth game of the season.

The wide receiver had already missed five games on the injured reserve list due to a high ankle sprain sustained in Week 1. He was then sidelined for Weeks 8 and 9 due to a knee issue.

Brown will be eligible to return in Week 16, against the New York Jets.

A Bet That Didn't Pay Off

The acquisition of Brown, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, was supposed to help the Patriots take their game to the next level following their surprise Super Bowl appearance last season.

However, injuries and a disappointing performance have held the team back, as has the wide receiver, who is a far cry from the four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons he had in Philadelphia.

A Decimated Offense

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday without their two top wide receivers, as Romeo Doubs is also out with a shoulder injury.

Backup Tommy DeVito will therefore have to make do with the other offensive options, while Drake Maye recovers from a fractured fibula. The situation is such that some are already speculating that the Patriots might be interested in a free-agent quarterback or Aaron Rodgers.

With a 5-5 record, Mike Vrabel's team will have to hang on to stay in the playoff race. The injury report is available on NFL.com.

With information from NFL.com.

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