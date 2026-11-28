The San Francisco 49ers will have to face the Seattle Seahawks without their starting quarterback. Brock Purdy will miss Sunday's game due to a left ankle injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made the announcement on Friday after the team's final practice of the week. Mac Jones will start, and Kurtis Rourke will serve as the backup.

A More Serious Sprain Than Expected

Purdy was injured in the second quarter of last week's victory over the Minnesota Vikings, a top-of-the-table clash. His ankle buckled under defensive lineman Jalen Redmond as he tried to escape.

“Whenever it's not a high sprain, we're pretty relieved, but this was more in the middle than low, which is a little worse,” Shanahan explained, according to ESPN.

No surgery will be necessary, and the 49ers hope to have him back as early as Week 13 against the New York Giants. Shanahan remains cautious, however, despite having been optimistic earlier this week.

Mac Jones Ready to Step Up

Jones has already stepped in for the team in 2025, when he started eight games while Purdy was recovering from a toe injury. The 49ers went 5-3 during that stretch.

“It's a challenge I've already faced in my career,” said Jones, who says he's ready. Tackle Trent Williams also expressed his confidence in the quarterback.

A Payoff

Several teams had shown interest in Jones before the trade deadline, but San Francisco demanded a significant return. Shanahan is glad they did.

“When you have a backup quarterback who could be one of the best starters in the league, that's a hell of a deal,” he said.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins has also been ruled out, while Mike Evans and several others are questionable. The full report is published by ESPN.

With information from ESPN.

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