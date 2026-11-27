The Los Angeles Chargers will have to do without their star quarterback on Sunday. Justin Herbert will miss the game against the New England Patriots.

Herbert is still in the NFL's concussion protocol. He entered the protocol shortly after the Chargers' loss to the New York Jets in their most recent game.

A Quarterback Who's Taken a Lot of Hits

The Chargers' quarterback has taken a lot of hits this season behind an offensive line that has struggled to protect him. His health has therefore become a major concern for the team's staff.

His name had also come up in some trade market speculation earlier this fall, proof that the situation in Los Angeles is the talk of the town.

Who will step in?

According to some U.S. media outlets, rookie DJ Uiagalelei could make his first NFL start. However, the Chargers had not yet officially announced their decision at the time of this writing.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots while in the concussion protocol.

On the Patriots' side, the situation at the quarterback position has also been a hot topic recently, as the team had to make a decision in the absence of Drake Maye.

A Game That's Losing Its Luster

Herbert's absence obviously takes away much of the appeal of this matchup. The Patriots could capitalize on this against a weakened team.

To return to the game, a player must complete each step of the protocol and receive clearance from an independent neurologist. No timeline has been set for Herbert, and the Chargers will likely err on the side of caution with their franchise player.

NESN also analyzes the impact of this absence on the game.

With information from NFL.com.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.