The dust hasn't settled yet in Pittsburgh. Following Aaron Rodgers' dismissal, the Steelers players had the opportunity to speak their minds to Mike McCarthy.

According to James Palmer of NFL on Prime, the team's leadership council—made up of veteran players—held a full-blown venting session with the head coach.

Frustrations Voiced

Palmer notes that the players expressed a great deal of frustration during a meeting that went on for quite some time. McCarthy reportedly came away from it “humbled,” aware that he needed to make some changes.

The meeting, however, allowed him to explain to the players everything that led to Rodgers' departure and his release. The Steelers' president had also reiterated his support for his coach.

Rodgers' Accusations

Rodgers dropped a bombshell on Wednesday during an impromptu appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, after being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. He claimed, among other things, that McCarthy arrived late to meetings and had even fallen asleep during them this season.

According to Rodgers, McCarthy also reportedly shouted “1-2-3, Packers” instead of “Steelers” during a huddle in the loss to the Eagles.

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic confirmed these claims, while also reporting that Rodgers had attempted to take over offensive play-calling.

“My way, or I'm out”

According to Tom Pelissero, frustration with Rodgers was growing among some coaches and teammates. The quarterback's message to McCarthy essentially boiled down to “do things my way, or I'm out,” which led to his benching. Several figures, including Tom Brady, have since weighed in on the matter.

Rodgers was released on Wednesday and is now a free agent. The Steelers, meanwhile, face the Broncos in Denver on Friday; a win could bring their record to 7-4.

The full report is published by Bleacher Report.

With information from Bleacher Report.

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