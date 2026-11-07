Unexpected Return to the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are getting one of their most formidable weapons back. Star defensive end Nick Bosa will make his return to the field on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bosa has missed his team's last five games due to a lingering calf injury. His return is a major boost for the 49ers' defense.

Despite his absence, San Francisco is having an excellent season. With a 6-1 record, the team sits atop the National Football Conference and ranks first in several midseason power rankings. Notably, it has secured impressive victories against the Rams, the Broncos, and the Seahawks.

In fact, several analysts had pointed out that a return to full health would make the 49ers even stronger contenders by the end of the season. Bosa's return fits right in with that assessment.

An Opponent to Watch

The Raiders (4-4) have exceeded expectations in the first half of the season, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Facing him, Bosa's presence could make all the difference. As team captain and one of the NFL's best defensive players, he is known for his ability to put pressure on the opposing quarterback and change the course of a game.

It remains to be seen how many plays he'll see upon his return after more than a month on the sidelines. Kyle Shanahan may want to manage his playing time closely to avoid a setback.

One thing is certain: the best team in the National Football League could become even harder to beat.

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