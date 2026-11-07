Davis Alexander showed no signs of rust: The Alouettes are cruising toward the Grey Cup

Third Appearance in Four Years

The Montreal Alouettes are back in the Grey Cup final. Jason Maas's team defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in the Eastern Conference final on Saturday at Percival Molson Stadium, as reported by Le Journal de Montréal.

This marks the Alouettes' second consecutive appearance in the championship game and their third in four years since the arrival of Maas, the architect of the 2023 championship run. Montreal will be looking to win its ninth Grey Cup in franchise history.

The Alouettes quickly took control. Stevie Scott III scored a rushing touchdown, and right guard Donny Ventrelli even caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Davis Alexander on a surprise play that gave the home team a 17-point lead in the second quarter. A 52-yard pass from Alexander to Charleston Rambo at the very end of the half led to a field goal, and Montreal led 20-3 at halftime.

The mystery surrounding the Bombers' starting quarterback was finally solved before the game: Zach Collaros, who was dealing with a rib injury, started in place of Dru Brown. The veteran did a solid job leading Winnipeg's offense in the second half.

Beverette Saves the Day

The Alouettes had a close call. Their lack of discipline allowed the Bombers to get back into the game, with eight penalties resulting in 85 yards in losses. Quarterback Bryce Perkins made two breakaways, and Sergio Castillo added three field goals, narrowing the gap to just three points at 26-23.

That's when Tyrice Beverette made the play of the game. With about two minutes left, as the Bombers were closing in dangerously on the end zone, the linebacker forced Collaros to fumble the ball, which the Alouettes recovered.

Davis Alexander capitalized on the opportunity to seal the game. Despite a hand injury that had sent him to the training room, the quarterback connected with Tyler Snead on a spectacular 21-yard catch in the end zone. Snead thus redeemed himself after committing an offside penalty that had cost his team a touchdown late in the first half.

Alexander finished the game with 373 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kicker José Maltos-Diaz, who was playing with a cast on his left hand, made four field goals.

The Alouettes will face the winner of the Western Conference final between the British Columbia Lions and the Edmonton Elks. The 113th Grey Cup will be held next Sunday, November 15, in Calgary.

Sources

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