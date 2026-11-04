The Canadiens have become the kings of squandered leads at home

Yesterday's loss shouldn't define the Canadiens' season.

But when you look at the numbers since the start of the season, you can still see that yesterday's loss is all too representative of the 2026–2027 Canadiens.

Why? Because no other team has given up as many goals as the Habs have in the third period at home. Martin St-Louis's team has allowed 15 goals in such situations.

Most 3rd-period goals allowed by a team at home this season:

15—#Canadiens (By blowing a 4-0 lead with 2:40 left in tonight's 5-4 OT loss to WPG)

12 – Ducks

12 – Capitals

11 – Sharks

Note: MTL has now blown 5 of 6 multi-goal leads on home ice in 2026–27 and lost 2 of those games — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 4, 2026

What this means is that the Canadiens aren't able to hold off late-game attacks at home. That's not exactly a good sign.

This isn't the first year we've seen the Habs struggle at home. Is there too much pressure compared to road games?

When you look at it game by game, you can see that holding onto a lead—whether late in the game or not—at home hasn't always been easy for the Canadiens this season.

No lead is too big.

On October 6, the Canadiens squandered two one-goal leads and gave up two goals in the third period in a 6-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

On October 8, the Canadiens squandered a two-goal lead and gave up three goals in the third period in a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

On October 10, the Canadiens won 1–0 in a shootout against the Detroit Red Wings.

On October 13, the Canadiens squandered a two-goal lead and gave up two goals in the third period in a 4–3 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

On October 17, the Canadiens squandered a two-goal lead and gave up one goal in the third period in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres.

On October 20, the Canadiens squandered a two-goal lead and gave up two goals in the third period in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

On October 31, the Canadiens squandered a one-goal lead and gave up one goal in the third period in a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On November 3, the Canadiens squandered a four-goal lead and gave up four goals in the third period in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

That really just happened 😳 https://t.co/l51eVaDGd9 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 4, 2026

In seven of their eight home games this season, the Canadiens have squandered a lead of at least one goal and allowed at least one goal to the opponent in the third period.

They're lucky to have a 4-2-2 record at home.

It's also worth noting that the Canadiens have squandered five of their six leads of more than one goal at home this season and have lost two of those games as well.

We could add more stats, but the point remains: the team needs to protect its leads.

In a Nutshell

– If that helps.

Our colleague @Rous_ant saw the glass as half full this morning 😄

https://t.co/oBKTOlnCJV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 4, 2026

– Worth a read.

NEW for @TheAthletic,

The Mammoth have become an NHL destination. What's next? Perhaps another meaningful trade. And a deep playoff run.

Catching up with GM Bill Armstrong

Free to read ⤵️

https://t.co/2QZHCVVAUT — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 4, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Spencer Jones's position, however, is not guaranteed. https://t.co/uxgZ40OvoB https://t.co/EX286SuX4S — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 4, 2026

– Phew.