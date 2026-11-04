Orioles: Three Players to Target in the Trade Market

Just yesterday, we mentioned that everyone on the Baltimore Orioles was available—except for Pete Alonso.

The goal is to revamp the starting rotation and strengthen the outfield.

But it's all well and good to want to make trades—you have to target the right pieces to become the team that was once poised to contend for the top honors.

And here are three names the O's should prioritize in the trade market. Starting with Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.

Buxton—assuming he stays healthy, of course—would make a huge difference in an outfield that's well below average. He's coming off a solid season in which he posted a .254 batting average with 25 home runs.

Injuries, however, limited him to just 93 games and have been a recurring problem throughout his career. The center fielder still has two seasons left on his contract at an affordable $15 million per year.

Let's now turn our attention to the mound, the Orioles' biggest weakness. And in that regard, two names stand out.

First, Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, who is under the team's control for two more years. The Angels aren't likely to win a championship during this window and may therefore want to trade him.

The 27-year-old posted a 3.36 ERA in 185 innings pitched, striking out 211 batters along the way in 2026.

Finally, Drew Rasmussen of the Tampa Bay Rays. Admittedly, the Florida team has clearly stated its intention to keep the right-handed ace on the roster, but he's on track to earn $20 million next year—which is out of character for the organization.

If the right price is on the table, the pitcher—who hasn't posted an ERA below three since 2020—might sign on the dotted line. But only—and I mean only—if the O's pay through the nose.

But Baltimore is at a crossroads, and something big has to happen.

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