Nikita Kucherov: Three Teams to Watch Closely (According to David Pagnotta)

Unless there's a major turnaround, Nikita Kucherov is set to leave the Tampa Bay Lightning.

At this point, we know where the player stands.

But the question on everyone's lips right now is this: Which team will he join next?



Earlier this week, Pierre LeBrun compiled a list of 10 teams to consider in the Russian player's case. I invite you to read the article we published on DLC about this topic.

That said, David Pagnotta primarily discussed three clubs during an appearance on the Leafs Morning Take podcast: the insider mentioned the Rangers, the Blackhawks, and the Kraken as teams that are likely to be very aggressive in their pursuit of “Kuch.”

David Pagnotta: Regarding Nikita Kucherov: I think the Rangers would be all over him… I think a team like Chicago would be all over him; I think Seattle would offer him the max contract to sign him – Leafs Morning Take (11/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 4, 2026

Kucherov in Seattle? I don't buy it: several star players have refused to go there even when the Kraken was throwing big money at them to lure them to the city. Just think of Jason Robertson and Artemi Panarin…

Kucherov to Chicago? I believe that even less: even though the guy says he wants to play with a superstar (the Blackhawks have one in Connor Bedard), the team is poorly managed and has been treading water for the past few years.

But Kucherov to New York, to the Big Apple—that could make sense on some levels.

He'd be playing in a major market, and the Rangers have a reputation as a team that always seems capable of making big moves—both in free agency and on the trade market.

We can agree on one thing: the Kucherov saga isn't going to end tomorrow morning, and we're likely to hear a ton of rumors like this one before the matter is settled.

But for now, it gives us a good opportunity to discuss where he'll continue his career.

In Brief

– It's going to be good.

@thetender1987 opens up to @LangloisMario in an in-depth interview: the details of his absence, what he's been through, and the highlights of his career. 🎙️ Don't miss it this Friday at 8 p.m. on Les Amateurs de sports. https://t.co/rwbPfAN7vS — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 4, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Anthony Di Marco – Daily Faceoff – Michkov | Sources told DFO that it is too early to really pinpoint a specific figure for a six-year contract, for example, and that the team would need to see a larger sample of Michkov's play later in the season to commit to a contract of that length. If Michkov continues at his current 49-goal pace, Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier's six-year, $81-million contract would likely be a direct comparison, according to sources. – 11/4 #LetsGoFlyers #FlyTogether #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 4, 2026

– 100%.

When it comes down to playing the tough minutes to close out a game, Mike is a workhorse for the Canadiens. That doesn't take away from the turnover blunders, but closing out games in situations like last night is when you really miss having him in the lineup. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 4, 2026

– Wow.