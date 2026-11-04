MLB in Brief: New GM for the A’s | The David Bednar Case

New CEO in Sacramento

Cam Castro will report to President Taylor Smith. He was a vice president in Milwaukee.

Full story with @WillSammon on the Athletics' hiring of Cam Castro as GM, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/XjBKIk6VtM — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 4, 2026

Speaking of GMs, Matt Kleine chose to remain as an assistant in Milwaukee rather than go to Houston as GM. He had been offered the position.

More front office news: A source says Brewers assistant GM Matt Kleine was offered the Astros' GM job but, after much deliberation, he declined, deciding to stay in Milwaukee to try and lead the Brewers to another championship. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) November 4, 2026

A.J. Ellis with the Mets

He will serve as a strategy coordinator.

The New York Mets are hiring A.J. Ellis to their major-league coaching staff as strategy coordinator, league sources told The Athletic. Ellis, the former catcher, adds significant major-league playing experience to the staff. https://t.co/gXp3XDjCXp — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 4, 2026

Luis Urueta in an interview

The Rangers' bench coach will be vying for the Astros' managerial position.

Confirming that #Rangers bench coach Luis Urueta will interview for the Astros' managerial job. I was also told that he was a candidate for the Mariners' opening, which went to Jason Kanzler. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) November 4, 2026

“Intentional Talk” Lives On

The show was supposed to be canceled.

“Manfred, his No. 2 in the league office, Noah Garden, and other executives reversed the decision after an overwhelming groundswell of support from fans and players.” https://t.co/JSWoL3HeKU — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 4, 2026

A Break for David Bednar?

Could he return to Pittsburgh?

Who are the top free-agent relievers this offseason? Peter, Jack, and Ryan discuss some of the best names available along with where they might end up this winter on the latest Just Baseball Show! Watch: https://t.co/LTs5MWovon pic.twitter.com/dMm353ISpa — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 4, 2026

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