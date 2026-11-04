MLB in Brief: New GM for the A’s | The David Bednar Case
New CEO in Sacramento
Cam Castro will report to President Taylor Smith. He was a vice president in Milwaukee.
Speaking of GMs, Matt Kleine chose to remain as an assistant in Milwaukee rather than go to Houston as GM. He had been offered the position.
A.J. Ellis with the Mets
He will serve as a strategy coordinator.
Luis Urueta in an interview
The Rangers' bench coach will be vying for the Astros' managerial position.
“Intentional Talk” Lives On
The show was supposed to be canceled.
A Break for David Bednar?
Could he return to Pittsburgh?
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