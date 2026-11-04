Is Daniel Jones the surprise of the trade deadline?

The Indianapolis Colts could have another surprise in store before the NFL trade deadline.

While the organization appears to be undergoing a major rebuild, quarterback Daniel Jones' name is beginning to circulate among players who could be on the move.

Since the firing of general manager Chris Ballard, Indianapolis has already made several major trades. Star guard Quenton Nelson was sent to Seattle, while defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Other departures are also being considered. Running back Jonathan Taylor could be traded, as could wide receiver Josh Downs, who reportedly asked to leave the team himself.

But according to Adam Schefter, a renowned ESPN analyst, the possibility of Daniel Jones being involved in a trade shouldn't be completely ruled out.

On his podcast, Schefter specifically mentioned two teams that might be interested in the quarterback: the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings. He was careful to note, however, that he had no information confirming that Indianapolis actually wanted to trade its quarterback.

Daniel Jones is having a much tougher season

At 29, Jones had nevertheless managed to revive his career after a disappointing stint with the New York Giants.

During his first season in Indianapolis, he completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 13 games. He also added five rushing touchdowns. However, a devastating Achilles tendon injury cut his season short.

Despite the injury, the Colts had awarded him a two-year contract worth $88 million.

The situation is quite different this year, however. Indianapolis has a 2-6 record, and Jones is struggling significantly. In eight games, he has accumulated 1,542 passing yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His completion percentage has also dropped to 60.4%, a career low.

Although head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that he remains confident in Jones as the starting quarterback, the next few hours could be decisive.

With the trade deadline approaching, a surprise trade involving Daniel Jones could completely change the landscape of the NFL.

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