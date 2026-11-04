Baseball This Week in Quebec: Abraham Toro in Puerto Rico

The last MLB game was played last Wednesday, so here we are without baseball. Since the rumors among the pros aren't very encouraging, our column takes on even greater significance. Today, you'll once again find the latest news about our sport. November is kicking off with even more action than you might think.

If you're among those who are already missing the game and most of your friends and family have told you to be patient, Passion MLB has a solution for you. We invite you to discover baseball in Australia—an exciting league that's sure to surprise you.

Comprising four teams, the Australian Baseball League is a circuit that develops prospects for Major League Baseball. The 39-game regular season will begin on November 19, and you can follow it all with your regular MLB.TV subscription. Otherwise, there are various options to watch the games online for a small fee.

And yes, there's certainly a connection to Quebec baseball, since some players from the Frontière League play in Australia during our winter season. Here are the teams and the best-known players who have signed so far. More updates will follow in this column. Most importantly, keep the time difference in mind when watching the games—if, of course, you want to experience them live.

Adelaide Giants (Former LBMQ pitcher and current Ottawa Titans player Ky Hampton)

Brisbane Bandits (None so far, but several Royals prospects to watch)

Perth Heat (Outstanding pitcher and Quebec Capitales player Braeden Allemann)

Sydney Blue Sox (Travis Bazzana previously played for this team as a teenager)

In the LBJÉQ, the trade period has been open since last Sunday. The most recent roster moves include Thomas Macabée, from Coaticook, who has been traded to Longueuil in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

The other trade took place between LaSalle and Longueuil, with Jérémie Bouchard leaving the Ducs for the Cardinals. Keep an eye on developments in the coming days, as more trades are sure to be announced in the Brulotte circuit.

In closing, this week we have news about Abraham Toro. The Quebec native will play for the Mayagüez Indios in Puerto Rico during the winter season. This team has won 20 championships in its history, and Toro will have some familiar names among his new teammates.

The most notable are former Blue Jays player Yariel Rodriguez and the popular Ruben Castro, who was a standout for the Québec Capitales. The first game on the schedule is set for November 4, and we wish our proud ambassador the best of luck.

PMLB

In the CDQ Fall League, Christophe Devost of the Riverains has been named the top pitcher and hitter in the U17 category.

Ariane Domingue and Frédérique Noël have been inducted into the BLRT Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Mortagne Patriotes Academy is offering skill development sessions led by Déric Lamontagne, Tommy Reyes-Cruz, and Olivier Vallée.

The Saguenay Minor Baseball Federation is seeking a 13UA coach for the upcoming Quebec Games. The event will be held in 2027 in the Beauce region.

In college baseball, the Cégep de Rivière-du-Loup will hold its tryout camp on November 21.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.