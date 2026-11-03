Tarik Skubal: The Yankees’ Plan If He Signs

Tarik Skubal will be in the spotlight in the coming weeks. That's to be expected.

The big markets will be hot on his heels. And we'll see if the pitcher manages to sign a record-breaking contract despite the looming threat of a labor stoppage.

The Mets and the Dodgers are the teams generating the most buzz. But we know that Scott Boras will want to involve the big-market teams in general.

And that includes the Yankees.

Will Skubal want to follow in the footsteps of other Californians (C.C. Sabathia and Gerrit Cole) and sign with the Yankees in the Bronx instead of staying in California?

If so, the Yankees would have a plan.

According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Yankees are reportedly considering signing Skubal and then using their surplus of starting pitchers to seek reinforcements elsewhere.

That way, the team could fill certain gaps in other ways.

One of the biggest days of the year: TOP 50 FREE AGENTS WITH PROJECTED CONTRACTS It's a top-heavy class but with plenty of intrigue and rumors: https://t.co/vtd5JpxleG — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) November 3, 2026

It seems that after hearing the Yankees' front office say the problem was at the plate in 2026, I can't really see Brian Cashman signing Tarik Skubal.

Especially since David Bednar also needs to be signed—or replaced—and the bullpen in general needs help.

Cam Schlittler is going to win the Cy Young, and guys like Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon are also there.

I'm not saying everyone will perform well and stay healthy. I'm not saying we shouldn't add depth to that group.

But signing Skubal doesn't seem like the top priority for a club… especially with MLB pushing for a salary cap and Skubal wanting to sign before the lockout.

We can all agree that Skubal would turn the Yankees' rotation into a powerhouse. But signing hitters seems more productive to me.

After all, trading one or more starting pitchers—whether stars or depth players—doesn't seem like the best idea.

Instead, the team should sign or acquire a hitter.

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