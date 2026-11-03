Orioles: Everyone is available except Pete Alonso

In the not-too-distant past, the Baltimore Orioles were tipped to become the next dynasty in Major League Baseball—or nearly so. Their failure to address their main weakness, however—the starting rotation—led to a downward spiral, with the results we all know.

It seems, however, that the Maryland team's front office has finally realized (and it's about time) that it needs to take action to fill this gaping hole.

In fact, according to Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner, all of the O's players are available on the trade market, with the exception of Pete Alonso. The goal is to improve the outfield and the starting rotation.

The Orioles are open to discussing trades for ANYONE besides Pete Alonso, per @afkostka. Baltimore is looking to improve its outfield and starting pitching (https://t.co/mfcLK4LbVW) pic.twitter.com/zSIh2APygq — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 2, 2026

This means a trade involving Gunnar Henderson is possible. It's unlikely to happen, however, and it would cost an arm and a leg, but the Orioles are still keeping their options open across the organization.

One or two of Coby Mayo, Blaze Alexander, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Jordan Westburg could also be traded, as there's a logjam at third base in Baltimore.

The Orioles' current rotation includes right-handers Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz, as well as Brandon Young. Meanwhile, left-hander Trevor Rogers is expected to become a free agent unless he accepts the team's qualifying offer.

This new approach may be linked to the recent arrival of General Manager Jared Banner, whose mandate is to support President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias. If that's the case, it means this hire is already paying off, as Elias had been sleeping on the job like a bear in hibernation for the past few years.

If this strategy doesn't work out, Baltimore may look for a short-term solution in the rotation until one of their promising prospects is ready for the majors—namely Joseph Dzierwa and Anthony Eyanson, among others, who reached Double-A this year.

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