NFL Power Rankings: The 49ers Top the List at the Midpoint of the Season

The 2026 NFL season is already halfway through, and the picture is starting to get a lot more interesting.

After eight weeks of action, some teams are cementing their status as Super Bowl contenders, while others need to seriously reassess their ambitions.

The midseason standings hold several surprises. The San Francisco 49ers sit atop the standings thanks to their convincing performances and a record of six wins and just one loss. The Buffalo Bills are close behind with the same record, fueled in particular by Josh Allen's remarkable performances.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears are also among the teams making an impression. Chicago, in particular, is drawing attention after securing an important victory against the defending champions.

As for the Denver Broncos, their 6-2 record shows that this team has what it takes to compete with the best.

The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, sit in sixth place with a 5-2 record. Despite two consecutive losses, Patrick Mahomes and his teammates remain a team to watch.

Here are the complete standings after eight weeks:

San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Buffalo Bills (6-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) Chicago Bears (6-2) Denver Broncos (6-2) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Detroit Lions (5-2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) Green Bay Packers (5-3) Seattle Seahawks (4-4) Los Angeles Rams (4-4) Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) New England Patriots (5-3) New York Giants (4-2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) Cleveland Browns (5-3) Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) Atlanta Falcons (3-5) Carolina Panthers (3-4) Baltimore Ravens (4-4) Houston Texans (2-5) Dallas Cowboys (3-5) Arizona Cardinals (3-5) New Orleans Saints (2-5) Washington Commanders (2-4-1) New York Jets (2-6) Miami Dolphins (1-6) Philadelphia Eagles (2-6) Tennessee Titans (1-7) Indianapolis Colts (2-6) Los Angeles Chargers (0-7)

Several teams will need to step up their game if they hope to make the playoffs

The second half of the season will be particularly important for teams that are struggling.

The Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Philadelphia Eagles, in particular, are falling short of initial expectations. Injuries and offensive struggles are complicating their situations.

On the other end of the spectrum, the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins, and the Tennessee Titans will need to focus primarily on rebuilding and preparing for the future.

One thing is certain: with several weeks still to play, the NFL standings could see significant changes before the playoffs begin.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.