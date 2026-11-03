Jacob Fowler will face the Jets tonight

This morning, the Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre in preparation for tonight's game.

What stood out was that there were quite a few players missing. It felt like an optional practice since not all the players were on the ice.

But Kirby Dach, who had been sick since Saturday, was there. That clearly means he's feeling better.

There will be a logjam among the Habs' forwards. Kirby Dach is no longer sick. He's back at the morning practice, which looks like an optional session. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) November 3, 2026

If he's able to play and Nick Suzuki is able to return to his spot (which is expected at this point), two forwards will have to sit out.

Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen, and Dach himself are logical candidates.

On defense, the Habs haven't called up anyone, and Mike Matheson is injured. So we know for sure who the six defensemen will be for tonight's game against the Jets.

It's also worth noting that Jacob Fowler will be tasked with facing the Jets' shots, just as he did during the Heritage Classic. That comes as no surprise.

Jacob Fowler vs. @NHLJets @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 3, 2026

Details to follow…

In a Nutshell

– John Tavares is day-to-day.

John Tavares is skating in a non-contact jersey this morning and is now considered day-to-day, according to the #leafs. His return is imminent. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 3, 2026

– Oh, really?

Milwaukee won't look the same next year. https://t.co/BlUgwNjnaS https://t.co/PmTCkkjXEg — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 3, 2026

– Good question.

What did you think of the Predators' acquisition of Shane Wright? https://t.co/BY2qG4TxmU — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 3, 2026

– Ouch.

“A huge loss”: The Blackhawks veteran will have to sit out at least a few games Details here https://t.co/c8IbpSmkhp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2026

– Must-read.