Here are the finalists for the end-of-season awards

Every year, at the end of the season, the best players in each category are honored with various trophies.

And now we know the three finalists (in each league) for the major individual awards, which will be announced next week.

MVP: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Shohei Ohtani, and Brice Turang in the National League. Yordan Alvarez, Junior Caminero, and Bobby Witt Jr. in the American League.

We don't expect Ohtani to win this season, as PCA will likely take home the honor.

On the other hand, Alvarez is the favorite.

Cy Young: Jacob Misiorowski, Chris Sale, and Cristopher Sanchez in the National League. Dylan Cease, Parker Messick, and Cam Schlittler in the American League.

The Miz had an extraordinary regular season, and he'll be the one to win. Schlittler will likely be the other winner, with the Yankees.

Whether he wins or not, Messick will bring the Guardians a high draft pick because he was a top prospect, spent the year in the majors, and finished in the top three for the Cy Young Award as a rookie.

Parker Messick Earns PPI Pick For Guardians https://t.co/k7U4XXEpGP pic.twitter.com/Nj0C1ELvXF — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 3, 2026

Managers: Don Mattingly, Pat Murphy, and Walt Weiss in the National League. Kevin Cash, Chad Tracy, and Will Venable in the American League.

Two interim managers (who have since been given permanent contracts) are on the list, as are the two World Series finalists.

Interesting choices.

Rookie of the Year: Carson Benge, Sal Stewart, and JJ Wetherholt in the National League. Kevin McGonigle, Parker Messick, and Payton Tolle in the American League.

Several rookies made a difference this season. It was more on the mound in the American League and at the plate in the National League.

Who are your picks?

Reliever: Jhoan Duran, Trevor Megill, and Mason Miller in the National League. Bryan Baker, Cade Smith, and Louis Varland in the American League.

Six absolutely unhittable pitchers who ensure their teams remain confident heading into the ninth inning.

There are no bad choices.

PMLB

Evan Carter is expected to miss the start of the season.

Evan Carter Unlikely To Be Ready For Opening Day, Rangers To Explore Center Field Market https://t.co/HzX5TBOXG2 pic.twitter.com/FoAy7vO4ON — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 3, 2026

Kenley Jansen is a free agent. He has 498 saves.

The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen's $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent, two saves shy of 500. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 2, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.