Guardian Cap: The Protective Gear That Has Divided the NFL

More and more players are wearing it. Between 20 and 25 NFL players have chosen to wear the Guardian Cap during games this season. This flexible sleeve, which covers the helmet, could reduce head injuries, according to the league.

For Arizona Cardinals blocker Jayden Williams, the decision was a no-brainer. “We take hits to the head on every play. If I can get a little extra protection, why not?” he explained.

Germie Bernard, a rookie wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussed it with his family. “I want to be mentally healthy once my career is over,” he said.

What the NFL Says

According to the league, laboratory tests show that the Guardian Cap reduces the force transmitted through the helmet by 10 to 15 percent, and by 20 to 30 percent if both players are wearing it. Its use has been mandatory during contact practices since 2022, except for quarterbacks and kickers.

A study published in 2025 also linked its mandatory use to a 54–62% decrease in concussions during practice. The authors note, however, that this decrease cannot be attributed solely to the Guardian Cap.

“It's one tool among many, not a miracle solution,” emphasized Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer.

A False Sense of Security?

Chris Nowinski of the Concussion & CTE Foundation is more critical. In his view, the benefits of the Guardian Cap have been “greatly exaggerated.” He points out that the manufacturer itself does not claim that it reduces concussions.

The debate comes as chronic traumatic encephalopathy has been diagnosed in more than 100 former NFL players following their deaths.

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