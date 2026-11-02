“The only place Kucherov really enjoys is Montreal.”

But where will Nikita Kucherov end up?

Whether through a trade this season or via free agency this summer, the Russian star will be moving on after stating that he will not extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Obviously, every team would love to have a player of Kucherov's caliber on their roster, but it goes beyond just his talent.

We know he can easily lose his focus when things aren't going well and tends to sulk at those times.

In Montreal, there's a perception that he doesn't particularly care about the city, given that he previously criticized the Habs and their fans during the 2021 playoffs.

However, if we're to believe what David Pagnotta said on his Daily Faceoff podcast, Montreal is actually the only city where he truly feels at home. Pagnotta recounted what Kucherov had previously told him.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period on Nikita Kucherov & the Habs: “The only place I know that Kucherov genuinely likes is Montreal—I know this personally, because I've talked to him about it.” https://t.co/D39XoXLCPV — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 2, 2026

It's still very surprising that he'd say that, especially when you remember his press conference—beer in hand and shirtless—where he criticized the fans.

He had said they were celebrating their victory in Game #4 as if they'd just won the Stanley Cup.

It seems to me that these two things don't add up.

It's worth noting, however, that since 2021, the Habs haven't been the same team. They're much more attractive to players now thanks to the talent on the roster, the team's success, and the young players coming up through the ranks.

In short, it's clear that any team that adds Kucherov to its roster becomes significantly more dangerous, and the Habs would certainly be one of the top contenders—if not the top contender.

However, what the Habs are really missing is a top-6 center, and currently (if everyone is healthy) Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, and Chris Kreider are the wingers in the top-6. Clearly, the Habs would make room for #86 if he were to land in Montreal, but if I were to pay a hefty price, I'd pay more for a quality center.

In a nutshell

– It's really cool.

Fowler's Hometown Remix mask: https://t.co/WYzcaFyNic #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 2, 2026

– The stories about Andrei Markov are always really funny.

Phil Danault today on his early days as a young Habs player: “We have three or four bikes here, and Andrei Markov had his own bike. One day, I was riding the bike in the morning, and it was probably the only words he spoke to me all year—he just said, ‘My bike,' so I just got off.” https://t.co/7qS2PuzdID — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 3, 2026

– That's a good one.

BRUINS ANNOUNCER CALLED A GOAL TOO EARLY (HIT THE POST), BUT 25 SECONDS LATER THEY DO SCORE!!!! https://t.co/oPsBiwW2nu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2026

– Things are heating up in Boston.

McAvoy delivers a big hit on Connelly into the boards, and then chaos breaks out Connelly skated off in painhttps://t.co/Q0f3OmesQE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2026

– What do you think now that the players are wearing them?

THE HOMETOWN REMIX JERSEYS HAVE ARRIVED IN FLORIDA! https://t.co/GENC7Fn9K9 — NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2026

– Indeed, well deserved.