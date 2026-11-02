“The only place Kucherov really enjoys is Montreal.”

Michaël Petit
“The only place Kucherov really enjoys is Montreal.”
Credit: Capture d'écran | YouTube

But where will Nikita Kucherov end up?

Whether through a trade this season or via free agency this summer, the Russian star will be moving on after stating that he will not extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Obviously, every team would love to have a player of Kucherov's caliber on their roster, but it goes beyond just his talent.

We know he can easily lose his focus when things aren't going well and tends to sulk at those times.

In Montreal, there's a perception that he doesn't particularly care about the city, given that he previously criticized the Habs and their fans during the 2021 playoffs.

However, if we're to believe what David Pagnotta said on his Daily Faceoff podcast, Montreal is actually the only city where he truly feels at home. Pagnotta recounted what Kucherov had previously told him.

It's still very surprising that he'd say that, especially when you remember his press conference—beer in hand and shirtless—where he criticized the fans.

He had said they were celebrating their victory in Game #4 as if they'd just won the Stanley Cup.

(Credit: Screenshot | YouTube)

It seems to me that these two things don't add up.

It's worth noting, however, that since 2021, the Habs haven't been the same team. They're much more attractive to players now thanks to the talent on the roster, the team's success, and the young players coming up through the ranks.

In short, it's clear that any team that adds Kucherov to its roster becomes significantly more dangerous, and the Habs would certainly be one of the top contenders—if not the top contender.

However, what the Habs are really missing is a top-6 center, and currently (if everyone is healthy) Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, and Chris Kreider are the wingers in the top-6. Clearly, the Habs would make room for #86 if he were to land in Montreal, but if I were to pay a hefty price, I'd pay more for a quality center.


In a nutshell

– It's really cool.

– The stories about Andrei Markov are always really funny.

– That's a good one.

– Things are heating up in Boston.

– What do you think now that the players are wearing them?

– Indeed, well deserved.

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