Nikita Kucherov: Teams to Watch (According to Pierre LeBrun)

The Lightning has quite a problem on their hands.

And I don't need to spell it out for you to understand.

Will Julien BriseBois keep his word by deciding NOT to trade Nikita Kucherov by the trade deadline on March 1, 2027? If so…

If so, the Lightning risk losing Kuch's services for nothing on July 1, 2027. And for a franchise, it's never ideal to lose a player like that without getting anything in return.

But if Kuch were traded before the deadline or had to wait until July 1, which teams should we keep an eye on in this scenario? Pierre LeBrun named 10 in a recent article:

The Leafs

The Canadiens

The Mammoth

The Kings

The Golden Knights

The Islanders

The Hurricanes

The Stars

The Kraken

The Red Wings

Obviously, he's talking about the Habs and the Leafs as teams that could be aggressive on July 1—because Julien BriseBois doesn't want to trade his forward within the Atlantic Division.

But as for the rest… it's interesting.

NEW for @TheAthletic:

Nikita Kucherov's trade request has teams lining up, either before March 1 or for July 1. How big is his market?

“Some teams may lie to you, but 31 teams will want 86,” one NHL GM said.

Free to read

https://t.co/b6WbJ2J2rX — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 2, 2026

I was surprised to see that the Wild wasn't on LeBrun's list.

We know that Kucherov wants to play with an NHL megastar, and in Minnesota, there's his compatriot (Kirill Kaprizov) who's been calling the shots for several years now…

But it will all depend on what the Lightning decide to do, too.

Will Julien BriseBois cave and decide to trade him before the trade deadline rather than let him walk away for free as a free agent? Perhaps there's also a scenario in which Kucherov himself will want to choose his next destination in the coming months, which could tie BriseBois's hands…

We'll see in due time.

In a nutshell

– Nothing less.

The Habs have relied on the NHL's MOST EFFECTIVE trio since the start of the season. You read that right. Right now, the Bolduc-Danault-Texier trio ranks FIRST in both expected goals percentage AND expected goals against among ALL units in the league that have played more than 100 minutes. Martin St-Louis and Alexandre Texier welcomed this statistic with pride. My column on @JiCLajoie: https://t.co/z8LMH1CeoY — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 2, 2026

– I like that.

Greg and Oli did a segment on the Hometown Remix jerseys and are asking you what you think of them! For the full segment: https://t.co/M1OvUYSDGM https://t.co/2llU5Q462a — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 2, 2026

– Oh.