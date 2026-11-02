Nick Suzuki is practicing with the first line | Alex Newhook is on the wing of the fourth line

The Canadiens were back at practice this morning.

Before the others, we noticed that Samuel Montembeault was skating alone. He tested his leg and was wearing a full suit of gear, which is good news.

He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Samuel Montembeault is on the ice in full gear with Marco Marciano this morning in Brossard. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Montembeault #NHL https://t.co/VP2Zqh2cby — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 2, 2026

Ivan Demidov and Mike Matheson didn't skate, though. But Nick Suzuki was at practice with the rest of the team. Last time, he was at a morning skate; this time, he's at a regular practice.

The captain was going full throttle and really seems to be getting closer to a return.

This is Captain Nick Suzuki's first contact practice, and he seems to be giving it his all! Special shout-out to Chris Kreider for this play… @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Suzuki #Kreider #NHL https://t.co/qruGc72pKR — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 2, 2026

We also note that Kirby Dach is still out sick, which means the Canadiens had 13 forwards (Suzuki and the 12 who played on Saturday) and six defensemen on the ice. No, David Reinbacher wasn't called up despite Mike Matheson's injury.

Since Suzuki practiced with his team's top line, we really expect him to be able to return to action in tomorrow night's game.

Alex Newhook, meanwhile, was moved down to the fourth line. In my view, this is mainly a vote of confidence in Jake Evans, but it's worth noting nonetheless.

Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj were alternating. They don't deserve it, but that's the kind of role they have.

Lines and pairs in this morning's practice: Forwards Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Kreider – Evans – Anderson

Bolduc – Danault – Texier

Newhook – Kapanen – Beck / F. Xhekaj Defensemen Hutson – Dobson

Carrier – Guhle

Engstrom – Xhekaj @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo https://t.co/o2UO4tD6te — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 2, 2026

Remember that the Canadiens will play the Jets tomorrow. If the captain is able to play, another player will have to make way for him. And if Kirby Dach is able to play, we'll see if they'll make room for him.

We'll also see which goaltender starts tomorrow against the Jets, on Thursday against the Mammoth, and on Saturday in Toronto.

In a Nutshell

– NHL Rookie of the Month, Montreal Player of the Month: nothing less.

Jacob Fowler wins the Molson Cup for October with two shutouts and a 7-1-0 record last month! Jacob Fowler wins the Molson Cup for October with two shutouts and a 7-1-0 record last month! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/7myoRknAh6 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 2, 2026

– Love it or hate it?

The result is impressive https://t.co/4itd77fYN2 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 2, 2026

PRESENTING THE NHL HOMETOWN REMIX JERSEYS https://t.co/TNGw8DDEyS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Will they be able to compete with the Dodgers and the Mets? https://t.co/Fw93lgpRbI https://t.co/l1cMh1dgvS — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 2, 2026

– Nice.