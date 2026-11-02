Lane Hutson is the 2026 McDonald’s Player of the Year

For years, McDonald's has partnered with players or members of the Canadiens organization.

And this year, Lane Hutson is at the center of the advertising campaign. The Canadiens' star defenseman showcases his favorite meal: McCroquettes.

Here's the ad in question.

Basically, when McDonald's found out that Lane Hutson really loved McCroquettes, that's what the ad was based on. And that's why this is the meal featured.

It makes sense.

We can all agree that having Hutson as the face of the ad is huge. But as for the ad and the meal itself, you can't really say they're anything to write home about.

There's no Mike from Rona or Claude Legault (who every generation can recognize) in the ad. There's no custom-made burger.

It really revolves around Lane Hutson eating McCroquettes, fries, and a Frosted Cranberry Sprite.

The big draw of this year's ad is that it comes with a contest to (among other prizes) win a trip to Italy. That's definitely a pretty cool perk.

Anyone who orders Lane's trio through the McDonald's app from November 3 to 30 can enter to win a trip to Bolzano, Italy, sports gear, tickets to a Canadiens game, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Lane Hutson.

So, heads up to anyone interested.

Overtime

What Canadiens fans are hoping for is that the McDonald's curse won't strike in 2026. After losing Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov, the Habs absolutely must keep #48.

Here, for those who'd like a refresher, are the faces of the campaign from recent years.