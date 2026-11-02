2027 Draft: Will a Canadian Be the No. 1 Overall Pick?

Never in the history of Major League Baseball has a Canadian been selected with the first overall pick in a draft.

But that could change in 2027.

There's still a lot of baseball left to play, but Toronto's Brendan Lawson could be the top pick in the upcoming draft.

Baseball America, a leading authority on the draft, has the young shortstop at the top of its list of top prospects for the upcoming draft.

Could we see a Canadian go 1/1 next year for the first time in MLB history? https://t.co/nQ8GJQm6RN — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 21, 2026

It's not a given that Lawson will definitely be the first pick in the upcoming draft. But he has qualities that work in his favor.

The 6'3” shortstop bats left-handed. He plays college baseball in Florida for the Gators.

He's described as a powerful and disciplined hitter. His .312 batting average, .511 on-base percentage, and 19 home runs prove it.

He can hit to all fields, and the speed with which he makes contact with the ball catches the eye of scouts.

It's unclear whether Brendan Lawson will be a long-term shortstop, but he could find success at third base thanks to his strong arm.

Selected in the 19th round of the 2024 draft by the Cardinals (it's common for a player to be drafted both before and after college), he's definitely one to watch.

He had, of course, declined to sign with St. Louis, preferring to develop—as expected—in the NCAA.

It's also worth noting that he has resolved the sinus issues that affected him in high school.

Yomas Valincius (left-handed pitcher), Dylan Seward (shortstop), and Dax Whitney (right-handed pitcher) are also names to watch for the upcoming draft.

We'll find out on December 8 who will have the first overall pick.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.