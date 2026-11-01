The offers Nikita Kucherov turned down in Tampa Bay

Michaël Petit
The offers Nikita Kucherov turned down in Tampa Bay
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Nikita Kucherov's trade request certainly sent shockwaves through the hockey world.

No one saw this coming, but when you look at the facts, it makes sense.

First, the Tampa Bay Lightning are quietly getting older and likely won't be a Cup contender for quite some time.

Kucherov would likely like to win another Cup elsewhere, having been the face of the franchise since his arrival in the NHL.

Plus, this is the final year of his eight-year contract, which pays him $9.5 million per season. We can all agree that, given the salary demands players have been making since this summer, he's a real steal—especially when you consider that he's still a top-5 player in the league.

Kucherov would therefore like to secure a substantial amount on his next contract, but from what we understand, the Lightning were not at all willing to give him what he wanted.

Kucherov is looking for somewhere between $18 million and $20 million per season, but according to what Kevin Weekes reported, he turned down two offers from the Lightning: one for $15 million per season and the other for… $13 million per season.

Offering $13M per season to one of the best players on the planet—and has been for a long time—is a real joke…

Even at $15 million, we know that's not enough for Kucherov, who wants to be paid what he's worth.

It's easier to understand why he asked to be traded…

There's a blatant lack of respect for the player who's led your franchise for so long.

He's had several 100-point seasons (six) and four seasons with over 125 points, including one with 144 points.

$13 million, really?

The Lightning could have made an effort to offer more from the start.

I can't wait to see where he ends up.


In a Nutshell

– Connor McDavid did his thing on that goal.

– Unbelievable.

– Must-read.

– A major loss.

– This is crazy.

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