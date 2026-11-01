RUMOR | Quinn Hughes was offered the biggest contract in history

Vincent Larue
RUMOR | Quinn Hughes was offered the biggest contract in history
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The Minnesota Wild are reportedly willing to do absolutely anything to convince Quinn Hughes to sign a contract extension.

And when we say anything, we really mean anything.

In the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Wild may have offered the defenseman the maximum salary allowed under the NHL collective bargaining agreement, for whatever length of time he chooses.

We're talking about $20.8 million per season. Nothing less.

“In my opinion, the Wild will tell him—or have already told him—‘We'll offer you the maximum. You choose the length of the contract, and we'll give you the maximum if that's what you want.' I'm sure he's well aware of this. But he still hasn't given an answer.” – Elliotte Friedman

If this speculation proves true, we're practically talking about a blank check. It's hard to do better than that.

Bill Guerin would therefore be willing to offer Hughes everything he can legally give him to convince him to stay in Minnesota. But even with such a potential offer on the table, the defenseman still hasn't made a decision about his future.

What if the issue simply isn't financial?

We know the Wild are also interested in Dylan Larkin, and they're on the infamous list of teams to which Larkin would agree to be traded.

The arrival of a center of his caliber could certainly make Minnesota even more attractive to Hughes. Perhaps the defenseman is waiting to see if Guerin can land Larkin before committing to a long-term deal.

The opposite is also possible.

What if Larkin is instead waiting to see if Hughes plans to stay in Minnesota before joining the organization?

It's a bit like the chicken or the egg.

Of course, this is all speculation. There's no evidence that the two situations are linked, but it wouldn't be illogical at all. One thing still seems certain: The Wild want to build a team capable of contending for major honors for many years to come.

The question now is whether Hughes truly wants to be part of this long-term project.

Because if even such a generous offer wasn't enough to convince him, one might seriously wonder what it would take to change his mind.


In a nutshell

– Nino Niederreiter is reportedly available.

– Stay tuned.

– Impressive!

– Another record for Connor McDavid.

– Enjoy the read.

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