Nikita Kucherov: A post by Dan Milstein that explains the situation well

The news sent shockwaves throughout the National Hockey League: Nikita Kucherov has asked the Lightning to trade him.

He doesn't want to sign a new contract in Tampa, so the organization will have a decision to make by next summer, since Kuch will be a free agent as of July 1, 2027.

And Dan Milstein has offered a clue as to why his client decided to take this step.

On X, Milstein shared a post showing the moment Kucherov was cheered by fans in Tampa Bay after breaking the franchise record for points.

The original post notes that Kucherov's sadness is evident as the fans cheer him on because the player feels he has been betrayed by the organization… and Milstein added fuel to the fire by saying it was a very sad day.

Basically, it's understandable that Kucherov is disappointed to see that the Lightning aren't willing to pay him what he's worth—especially after everything he's done for the team over the past few years. And that's a fairly understandable sentiment.

A very sad day indeed… — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 1, 2026

After all, Kucherov has helped this team win the Stanley Cup twice.

He's the all-time leading scorer in Lightning history, he's had some incredible seasons in Tampa Bay… and it's only natural that he wants to be paid like one of the best players in the National Hockey League.

Especially with salaries skyrocketing across the league. The guy has done enough to deserve a big paycheck, especially since he's still producing and remains among the league's elite forwards.

And the fact that Milstein confirms his client doesn't feel respected by management in Tampa Bay helps explain a bit better the situation that's unfolding before our eyes.

It remains to be seen how this situation will play out, though. All we know for now is that Kucherov probably won't follow in Dylan Larkin's footsteps…

In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman: Regarding the Senators' search for a forward: There were some rumors about Teuvo Teravainen… I was told it wasn't true; I have no doubt that they're looking around – 32 Thoughts (10/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 1, 2026

– Solid.

Jacob Fowler with the Habs this season (8 games played): • 7 wins (T-3rd)

• 1

loss• 2 shutouts (T-2nd)

• 7 straight wins•

1.84 GAA (6th)

• .932 sv% (3rd)

• 9.8 GSAx (2nd)

• 21 years old (youngest goalie in the NHL) https://t.co/QtNIm5KRMg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 1, 2026

– NHL trade.

#NEWS: We've acquired a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Washington Capitals for goaltender Remi Poirier. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 1, 2026

– Seriously?