It’s official for Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby Wants to Stay a Raider for Life

Teams hoping to acquire Maxx Crosby before the trade deadline can move on. According to sources consulted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have no intention of trading their star defensive end.

Crosby himself doesn't want to leave either. According to these sources, Crosby has no intention of leaving the Raiders under any circumstances and wants to stay with the team for his entire career.

As reported by RDS, the situation is quite different from last year, when many were speculating about his future in Las Vegas. In fact, the Raiders reportedly have not had any discussions with other teams about him this season.

Crosby has already come very close to leaving. During the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens had reached an agreement to acquire him in exchange for two first-round picks. However, the trade was called off after he failed a physical.

Kirk Cousins Keeps His Starting Job

The Raiders have also made a decision regarding their quarterback. Kirk Cousins remains firmly in the starting role, despite the team's recent struggles. After three wins to start the season, Las Vegas has suffered a string of losses, but management isn't blaming the 38-year-old veteran.

Cousins is actually having a good season individually. In seven games, he has thrown for 1,877 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. His name had been circulating in trade rumors, however, ever since former head coach Jon Gruden suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings offer a second-round pick to the Raiders to acquire him.

The plan, therefore, is to keep Cousins as the starter. The Raiders could, however, turn to Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in the last draft, if the situation calls for it.

There's still time before the November 10 deadline, and things can change quickly in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears proved this over the past week by completing major trades. Notably, the Seahawks acquired guard Quenton Nelson, the 49ers acquired DeForest Buckner, and the Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons.

For now, however, the Raiders seem determined to rely on their veterans.

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