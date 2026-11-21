Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell was hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident on Friday, the team announced on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Tampa, Florida, the 24-year-old player's hometown. The Titans released a brief statement providing an update on the situation:

“Yesterday, Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident that required him to be transported to a hospital in his hometown of Tampa, Florida. We are in constant communication with his family and are still working to gather more information. At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care.”

The organization has asked that the player's and his family's privacy be respected and has indicated that it will provide an update when appropriate.

No details have been released regarding the circumstances of the accident or the nature of Harrell's injuries.

The player has not yet appeared in a game this season. The Titans placed him on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season on August 16 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

A Player on the Rise

A seventh-round pick by the Titans in 2024, Harrell appeared in all 34 of the team's games during his first two NFL seasons. He earned his first two starts in the final two games of the 2025 season.

He also had a standout finish to last season, recording four of his 4.5 career sacks in the team's final five games. For his career, he has 38 tackles, eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

This news comes as the Titans (1-8) are set to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m., as part of a busy Sunday in the NFL. Elsewhere in the league, the week was also marked by the end of Puka Nacua's season.

Official updates will be posted on the Tennessee Titans' official website.

With information from NFL.com.

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