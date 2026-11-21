For the first time in more than ten years, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are looking for a new head coach. And among the candidates being mentioned to succeed Mike O'Shea are two names well known to Montreal Alouettes fans.

O'Shea was fired on Thursday, bringing to an end a long tenure marked by a 126-86 regular-season record, five Grey Cup appearances, two championships, and two Coach of the Year awards. His successor will have big shoes to fill.

The media outlet 3DownNation has compiled a list of a dozen potential candidates from outside the organization. Blue Bombers President and CEO Wade Miller declined to confirm whether internal candidates would also be considered.

The first name on the list is Byron Archambault. A product of the Université de Montréal Carabins, he has served as the Alouettes' special teams coordinator since 2022 and also has experience in scouting. His profile is reminiscent of O'Shea's early career: a former linebacker whose playing career was cut short by injuries, who went on to become an ambitious young special teams coordinator.

The other name linked to the Alouettes is Noel Thorpe, who was just let go by the Montreal organization. A two-time Grey Cup champion, he has spent most of the past 15 years as the Alouettes' defensive coordinator. He has never been a head coach, but he has previously served as an assistant head coach in Montreal and Edmonton. His aggressive and unpredictable defensive system could be of interest to Winnipeg, even though his defense has regressed this season.

Other candidates mentioned

Buck Pierce appears to be a top candidate. The current head coach of the British Columbia Lions spent 15 years with the Blue Bombers—first as a quarterback and then as an assistant—and his family still lives in Winnipeg.

Ryan Dinwiddie, who led the Toronto Argonauts to two Grey Cup victories over the Blue Bombers, is also on the list, despite a difficult first season with the Ottawa Redblacks. Mike Benevides, Bob Dyce, Jarious Jackson, Khari Jones, Jordan Maksymic, Brent Monson, and Marc Mueller are also being mentioned.

Finally, J.C. Sherritt, whose defense held Davis Alexander in check in the second half of last week's Grey Cup final, is regarded as one of the league's brightest defensive minds, despite being 38 years old.

Meanwhile, the Alouettes are continuing their own offseason shake-up. Official announcements from the Blue Bombers will be posted on the team's official website.

With information from 3DownNation.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.