With American Thanksgiving approaching, the 2026 NFL season has already delivered its share of surprises. Favorites in free fall, teams expected to be at the bottom of the standings now leading their divisions—here's what stands out after about ten weeks.

The Disappointments

The Philadelphia Eagles are undoubtedly the biggest disappointment of the season. With a 2-7 record, they sit at the bottom of the National Conference. A team that was among the title contenders at the start of the season now finds itself all but out of the playoff race. They'll try to get back on track Sunday against the Steelers in a game whose schedule was rescheduled this week.

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't faring much better. With just one win in nine games, they share the bottom of the American Football Conference standings with the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans. Their recent 23-20 victory in Baltimore shows, however, that the team hasn't completely given up.

The Baltimore Ravens, for their part, are struggling at 4-6 and sit in last place in the AFC North. For a team accustomed to the playoffs, it's a difficult start to the season to explain. The Dallas Cowboys (4-6) aren't faring any better, despite an offense capable of scoring 40 points, as they did in their 46-40 loss to the 49ers.

The Pleasant Surprises

In contrast, the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) have established themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC. They lead the South Division and just crushed the Titans 40-23. The Denver Broncos (7-2), meanwhile, share the top spot in the West Division with the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the Chicago Bears, it's also a time for optimism. With a 7-2 record, they're tied with the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in the North Division, the league's most competitive division. The Bears-Lions showdown on Thanksgiving is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the season.

In the NFC East, the New York Giants lead the pack with a 5-3-1 record, well ahead of the Eagles. And in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers sit in first place despite a sub-.500 record of 4-5, a sign of how weak that division is.

The Sure Bets

Some things never change. The Buffalo Bills (8-1) dominate the American Football Conference, while the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) sit atop the National Football Conference. The Chiefs (7-2) remain in the thick of the race, even as they deal with some bad news ahead of Sunday's game.

With seven weeks still to play, however, the picture can change quickly. Injuries take a heavy toll, as the Rams learned with the loss of Puka Nacua for the rest of the season.

The complete standings are available on the official NFL website.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.