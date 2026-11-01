Dylan Larkin’s roster could change: here’s why

Dylan Larkin has not yet been traded.

He's still with the Red Wings organization at this time, but he's suspended without pay. So we're waiting to see how the situation develops.

But it could happen quickly, if recent comments from two reliable NHL insiders are to be believed.

Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet last night that the next 24 to 48 hours will be key to watch, as Larkin might decide to change his trade request list. What does that mean?

The source mentions that he might want to add some teams or remove a few as well. And there's a very specific reason why that might—or could—be the case.

“I think over the next 24–48 hours it's possible we'll see that trade list altered.” On Saturday Headlines, @FriedgeHNIC reports that Dylan Larkin's current list of teams he would approve a trade with could change. https://t.co/NmQZw6g9xi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2026

Basically, the fact that there are teams on Larkin's list that aren't necessarily interested in him changes the dynamic.

But aside from that, there are also teams on the player's list that don't necessarily have the resources to make a major trade. And other teams simply don't want to part with the players they already have.

For example?

David Pagnotta (like Elliotte Friedman) mentions the Panthers, the Golden Knights, and the Avalanche as teams that have shown little interest in the situation.

But Pagnotta added another layer (Hello Hockey) by saying that the Capitals and the Hurricanes aren't ready to part with key players, that the Stars are too constrained by their salary cap… And all of this means there are fewer possible destinations for the former Red Wings captain.

David Pagnotta – Hello Hockey – Larkin | #FlaPanthers, #VegasBorn, #GoAvsGo, to my understanding, haven't really engaged. They aren't interested in making a move here because they can't. #ALLCAPS doesn't want to trade the Protas brothers. #TexasHockey doesn't really have room to make something work here. #CarolinaCulture isn't trading one of their young forwards—excuse me. So unless Nikishin is one of the key pieces, that's not really going anywhere right now. I mean, #GoBolts has always been a bit of a mystery to me, but now with this Kucherov situation, who knows how that's going to play out. And then you've got a couple of teams, like #TusksUp, that won't trade Iginla or Desnoyers. So you don't really have that many options. – 10/31 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 1, 2026

Does this change anything for the Canadiens? Maybe.

Everyone knows the Habs are looking for a center, and everyone knows Kent Hughes has his nose in the matter too. But in the end, it all depends on what Larkin wants: if the Canadiens aren't on his list after making some adjustments, that will (truly) mean he had his reasons for not coming to play here.

We'll see in due time, I suppose.

In a nutshell

– Yeah.

Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen says that as long as Russia continues its war of aggression in Ukraine, Russian athletes will not be welcome in the country next year. Finland is set to host the 2028 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, which are scheduled to begin next December. #IIHF — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 1, 2026

– Nice play.

HC Sochi forward Nikita Gusev has recorded points in eight consecutive games. He has 10 assists during this stretch. He has 12 points (0 goals, 12 assists) in 11 games this season. #KHL — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) November 1, 2026

– Nice.

Two interleague games today Rouyn-Noranda #QMJHL vs. Sudbury #OHL

Val-d'Or #QMJHL vs. North Bay #OHL The #Foreurs have won their last 9 games Later this season, there will also be Bl.-Boisbriand vs. Kingston and, of course, the traditional Ottawa vs. Gatineau #CHL — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) November 1, 2026

– Stay tuned.