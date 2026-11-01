Dylan Larkin’s roster could change: here’s why

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin’s roster could change: here’s why
Credit: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Dylan Larkin has not yet been traded.

He's still with the Red Wings organization at this time, but he's suspended without pay. So we're waiting to see how the situation develops.

But it could happen quickly, if recent comments from two reliable NHL insiders are to be believed.

Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet last night that the next 24 to 48 hours will be key to watch, as Larkin might decide to change his trade request list. What does that mean?

The source mentions that he might want to add some teams or remove a few as well. And there's a very specific reason why that might—or could—be the case.

Basically, the fact that there are teams on Larkin's list that aren't necessarily interested in him changes the dynamic.

But aside from that, there are also teams on the player's list that don't necessarily have the resources to make a major trade. And other teams simply don't want to part with the players they already have.

For example?

David Pagnotta (like Elliotte Friedman) mentions the Panthers, the Golden Knights, and the Avalanche as teams that have shown little interest in the situation.

But Pagnotta added another layer (Hello Hockey) by saying that the Capitals and the Hurricanes aren't ready to part with key players, that the Stars are too constrained by their salary cap… And all of this means there are fewer possible destinations for the former Red Wings captain.

Does this change anything for the Canadiens? Maybe.

Everyone knows the Habs are looking for a center, and everyone knows Kent Hughes has his nose in the matter too. But in the end, it all depends on what Larkin wants: if the Canadiens aren't on his list after making some adjustments, that will (truly) mean he had his reasons for not coming to play here.

We'll see in due time, I suppose. 


In a nutshell

– Yeah.

– Nice play.

Nice.

– Stay tuned.

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