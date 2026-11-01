CH Prospects Shine | Ryan St-Louis Scores His First Pro Goal

There are two key prospects on the Montreal Canadiens who aren't playing in Laval or Montreal and whom fans are watching closely: Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky.

As we all know, Hage is having an exceptional season at Michigan, with 15 points in eight games.

As for Zharovsky, his play has been a bit up and down, but lately, he's been a joy to watch: He has eight points in his last six games, and today he recorded two assists.

One of his two assists was truly sublime.

He completely outwitted the opposing goalie by delivering a blind pass just before circling around the net.

THAT'S a pass by Zharovsky to Matthew Maggio https://t.co/Mb8QxZTcQU — Adelina (@AdelCucumberg) November 1, 2026

In the replay, you can see that the opposing goalie was completely out of position. Zharovsky absolutely made a fool of him.

His team ultimately lost 3-2 to the Shanghai Dragons.

L.J. Mooney Plays the Hero

The diminutive American forward has been having a quiet season with the University of Minnesota. He has one goal and one assist in six games, but yesterday, with his goal, he showcased the full extent of his talent.

Overtime had just begun when Mooney decided to carry the puck from one end to the other, toying with his opponents, and completely outwitted the goalie with his multiple dekes to weave his way through the traffic.

LJ MOONEY CALLS GAME 17 SECONDS INTO OVERTIME https://t.co/0iJLHnguxU — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 1, 2026

His celebration was incredible—he slid on one leg while placing his hands in the air to signal to his opponents that he'd outsmarted them.

Ryan St-Louis scores his first goal as a pro

Martin St-Louis's eldest son made his professional debut this season. He currently plays in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings.

Last night, he scored his first goal in that league.

He made a nice drive to the net and scored his first goal (and his first point).

FIRST PRO GOAL ALERT Ryan St. Louis scores his first goal for the K-Wings and his first as a pro! @KalamazooWings #ECHL https://t.co/EaInFIkuOc — ECHL (@ECHL) November 1, 2026

Ryan St. Louis, 23, previously played in the NCAA for Brown University, based in Providence, Rhode Island.

We can certainly assume that his father was very proud of him.

In a nutshell

– I love Alexandre Carrier's question.

Phil Danault posts a photo of his new BBQ grill. Alex Carrier's first question: “Does it cook pizza?” https://t.co/cY6Bh88w1I — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 1, 2026

– Here are the Three Stars for the month of October:

Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, and Pyotr Kochetkov were named “Three Stars” for the month of October. 3 Stars of the Month presented by @GEICO #NHLStats: https://t.co/TRumr0yCd4 https://t.co/n4lSQ8qxEB — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 1, 2026

– Interesting.

The Sharks reportedly had Keaton Verhoeff, Igor Chernyshov, and Filip Bystedt on the table in trade discussions for the Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson While all three players were “up for grabs,” the specific combination of the three is unknown, according to @Sheng_Peng https://t.co/z1CeyE4J7q — BarDown (@BarDown) November 1, 2026

– To think he only got a simple fine for that move…

Here's the play:

https://t.co/FLPcFlAZcJ — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) November 1, 2026

– Worth reading.