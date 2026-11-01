Blue Jays: Seiya Suzuki’s name just won’t go away

Tomorrow is the day when MLB free agents can officially begin signing contracts with teams other than their 2026 teams.

Yes, it's already starting. But tomorrow should still be a quiet day.

If we look at the state of the lineup, it's clear that the team needs help. That's no surprise.

Who will be there in 2027? Logically, the following players will be there:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Andres Gimenez

Kazuma Okamoto

Anthony Santander

Alejandro Kirk

Ernie Clement

Josh Smith

Nathan Lukes

Brandon Valenzuela

Brett Bateman

Addison Barger

Davis Schneider, Yohendrick Pinango, Sean Keys, Charles McAdoo, Josh Kasevich, and Jonatan Clase—to name just a few—will also be in the running for a spot.

It's worth noting that Myles Straw has a team option in his contract.

There will be trades and injuries between now and spring training, but we can all agree that the team has room to add players—especially in the outfield.

And among the names being mentioned is Seiya Suzuki.

This really isn't the first time we've heard his name and the Blue Jays' name mentioned together, in fact.

But right now, it seems like the Blue Jays are always the first team mentioned when it comes to the Japanese player. Several outlets are linking him to the Blue Jays.

Could the right fielder, who has spent the last five years in Chicago, be persuaded by Kazuma Okamoto and Kevin Gausman of the benefits of Toronto?

In 2026, Suzuki posted a WAR of 5.1. He has improved defensively and has been effective offensively.

Batting average of .270

.841 OPS

147 hits in 143 games

26 home runs

86 RBIs

He'll turn 32 next year, and the Blue Jays are looking for exactly this kind of hitter.

And even if Barger and Santander stay healthy, the DH spot is open to ensure everyone gets playing time in the outfield.

We'll see if Suzuki gets in touch with the Blue Jays in the coming days. But all signs point to that being the case.

Stay tuned.

PMLB

Where will Tarik Skubal go?

The following teams are expected to be among the suitors for Tarik Skubal in free agency, per @Feinsand –

Mets –

Dodgers – Tigers –

Blue Jays –

Cubs (https://t.co/09OE6p0wog) pic.twitter.com/57r7Iye8EW — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 1, 2026

Names to watch.

The following four players will be made available via the posting process as of Sunday, with negotiations permitted to begin Monday: RHP Kaima Taira (Saitama Seibu Lions, NPB)

RHP Hiromi Itoh (Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, NPB)

INF Teruaki Sato (Hanshin Tigers, NPB)

INF… — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 1, 2026

Brad Ausmus to Houston?

Brad Ausmus was at the Astros' offices on Thursday, multiple sources told MLB.com. He has previously interviewed for general manager and manager positions in past years. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 1, 2026

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