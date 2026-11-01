A first for the Rouge et Or since 2018

A Landslide Victory at CEPSUM

Laval University's Rouge et Or have finally banished the ghosts of CEPSUM. On Saturday, Glen Constantin's squad crushed the University of Montreal's Carabins 35-3, securing their first victory on their archrivals' home field since September 2018.

Their dominance was total. The packed stands at CEPSUM gradually emptied as the fourth quarter wore on, as the Rouge et Or controlled the game in every phase of play—on offense, defense, and special teams.

As reported by the Journal de Montréal, this victory ends the Carabins' eight-year unbeaten streak against the Rouge et Or at home.

The win also has significant implications for the standings. It secures the Rouge et Or the top spot in the RSEQ and home-field advantage in the playoffs. With an 8-0 record, Laval finishes the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2018.

A Ruthless Defense

Laval's defense was spectacular. In the first matchup between the two teams this season—a 42-34 victory for the Rouge et Or—it had allowed 34 points. This time, the unit led by coordinator Marc Fortier held the Carabins to just 153 total yards and no touchdowns.

Carabins quarterback Esteban Bedoya completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards. Montreal's only points came from a 31-yard field goal by kicker Étienne Jacques, who made one of his two attempts.

On offense, Victor Charland completed 19 of 30 passes for 231 yards. He was intercepted once, by Benjamin Blaise. Four different players scored for the Rouge et Or—three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. Notably, Mathieu Roy and Charland himself each scored rushing touchdowns.

Special teams also made the difference. Early in the second quarter, the Rouge et Or blocked a punt by the Carabins. Receiver Guillaume Cauchon also stood out as a returner.

Despite the lopsided victory, Glen Constantin was determined to keep his team grounded. The head coach emphasized that his team is humble and would get back to work the very next day.

The Rouge et Or will now have to focus on the playoffs, which begin next week. The Vanier Cup final will be held on November 28 at TELUS-Université Laval Stadium in Quebec City. The team hopes to be there, but will first have to navigate the RSEQ playoff bracket.

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