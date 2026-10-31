Two teams in the running for Jonathan Taylor

The Vikings Among the Favorites

The Jonathan Taylor situation continues to unfold, and the Minnesota Vikings appear well-positioned to land the Indianapolis Colts running back. According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Vikings and the New York Giants are the favorites to acquire him if a trade takes place.

However, there is a major hurdle for Minnesota. According to the reporter, the Vikings currently lack the necessary cap space to accommodate Taylor. They would therefore need to restructure one or two contracts or convince the Colts to absorb part of his salary. The latter option would likely drive up the cost of the trade.

As reported by Heavy, the Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFL this season. Their defense is impressive, but their offense remains a work in progress, with quarterback Kyler Murray struggling to find his rhythm.

A Real Need on the Ground

The Vikings were counting on the duo of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason at the start of the season, but the plan didn't work out as expected. Mason has played in only two games due to a broken thumb. Jones has held down the fort in his absence, but the team doesn't want to overwork the veteran—who will soon turn 32—ahead of the playoffs.



Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. Credit: Getty Images

Taylor would be a perfect addition. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he is one of the NFL's best running backs when he's at his best. Despite a rather mediocre Colts offense, he has 587 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in seven games this season on 140 carries.

With him, the Vikings could take some pressure off Murray's shoulders, which would open up their offense even more. Taylor is capable of carrying an offense on his own, even if his quarterback is struggling.

Earlier on Saturday, ESPN and the NFL Network reported that the Colts are now ready to trade their star player. The Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks are also reportedly among the interested teams. The Colts are reportedly seeking compensation similar to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

However, the deal is not expected to be finalized until next week. The Vikings will therefore have to make do with their current running backs on Sunday in a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions. The trade deadline is set for November 10.

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