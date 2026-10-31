Nick Suzuki with his teammates and Samuel Montembeault wearing his full gear

The Montreal Canadiens are preparing this morning for their first home game back at the Bell Centre in front of their fans, after winning four straight road games in the regular season without their captain, Nick Suzuki.

The Habs will face the Pittsburgh Penguins starting at 7 p.m., and between now and then, we expect some updates on the injured players as well as on the starting goaltender.

Here's the latest.

The big news from this morning's practice is that Nick Suzuki participated in the regular practice with his teammates, which clearly indicates significant progress.

Even if he doesn't return tonight—I can't imagine he will without having practiced, but we'll see what the coach says—it looks like it'll be much closer to two weeks than four. It's been nine days since his injury was announced. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 31, 2026

Suzuki really doesn't look like an injured player; he's giving it his all in practice and playing with ease without seeming bothered by his hand.

The captain took several shots with both hands, which is really encouraging for what's to come.

As Eric Engels points out, Suzuki is likely to return to action very soon—and thus, his return is much closer to two weeks than to four.

Now, as for Samuel Montembeault, well, he practiced before everyone else in full gear.

Samuel Montembeault (full gear) and Nick Suzuki skated this morning https://t.co/3dQjBzAKJQ — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 31, 2026

Even though we can't see him in the video, we trust Renaud Lavoie.

This marks another step forward in Montembeault's recovery, as he was injured during practice a few weeks ago.

The Quebec-born goaltender hopes to return to action soon and potentially play his first game of the 2026–2027 season.

We're now waiting for an update on Mike Matheson to find out whether or not he'll play tonight, after being scratched from the lineup due to injury just minutes before the game against the Dallas Stars.

In Brief

– Good news for the Caps.

Rasmus Sandin, wearing a no-contact jersey, has joined his #ALLCAPS teammates for practice. A big step in his recovery from ACL surgery. https://t.co/U3n1ILfyHs — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 31, 2026

– What do you think?

Which team has your favorite spooky-season jersey? https://t.co/F3uh21k5jl — BarDown (@BarDown) October 31, 2026

– Note this.