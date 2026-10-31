Nick Suzuki with his teammates and Samuel Montembeault wearing his full gear

Mathis Therrien
Nick Suzuki with his teammates and Samuel Montembeault wearing his full gear
Credit: YouTube / CH

The Montreal Canadiens are preparing this morning for their first home game back at the Bell Centre in front of their fans, after winning four straight road games in the regular season without their captain, Nick Suzuki.

The Habs will face the Pittsburgh Penguins starting at 7 p.m., and between now and then, we expect some updates on the injured players as well as on the starting goaltender.

Here's the latest.

The big news from this morning's practice is that Nick Suzuki participated in the regular practice with his teammates, which clearly indicates significant progress.

Suzuki really doesn't look like an injured player; he's giving it his all in practice and playing with ease without seeming bothered by his hand.

The captain took several shots with both hands, which is really encouraging for what's to come.

As Eric Engels points out, Suzuki is likely to return to action very soon—and thus, his return is much closer to two weeks than to four.

Now, as for Samuel Montembeault, well, he practiced before everyone else in full gear.

Even though we can't see him in the video, we trust Renaud Lavoie.

This marks another step forward in Montembeault's recovery, as he was injured during practice a few weeks ago.

The Quebec-born goaltender hopes to return to action soon and potentially play his first game of the 2026–2027 season.

We're now waiting for an update on Mike Matheson to find out whether or not he'll play tonight, after being scratched from the lineup due to injury just minutes before the game against the Dallas Stars.


In Brief

– Good news for the Caps.

– What do you think?

– Note this.

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