Kucherov: His agent confirms he is not expected to follow in Larkin’s footsteps

Nikita Kucherov is a dangerous player.

He proved this afternoon that, even if he wants to leave Tampa, he'll continue to play for the Lightning and produce at a blistering pace.

Earlier today, Pierre LeBrun wondered if the Russian would follow Dylan Larkin's lead and decide not to play in order to put pressure on the organization. His agent, Dan Milstein, confirmed on X that his client is unlikely to do the same as the American.

Unlikely… — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 1, 2026

That said, Kuch isn't in the same situation as Larkin. He doesn't have a contract for next season and could decide on his next destination on July 1.

As for Larkin, he's still under contract for four more seasons after this one. And he's been asking to be traded for several months, without success. His frustration is understandable. In the case of Tampa and its star player, things haven't reached that point yet—especially since Julien BriseBois has confirmed he doesn't want to trade him, at least for now.

But one thing is certain: the Tampa Bay winger wants out. Will BriseBois—who is a master negotiator—really want to let him go for nothing?

The organization certainly wants to win one last Stanley Cup with its current core, and its best chance of doing so is with No. 86. But it also has to think about the future. Kuch could fetch a hefty return, and instead of embarking on a long and painful rebuild in a few years, BriseBois could delay that rebuild by several years.

To be continued.

In any case, the Russian shouldn't lose any money this season. Either way, he'll be making $18 million or more annually starting next year.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

David Pagnotta – Hello Hockey – Kucherov | He was taken aback by the fact that they weren't able to get closer to what he was looking at. […] My understanding is that it was a 5-, 6-, or 7-year deal in the range of 18 to 20 million. – 10/31 #GoBolts #NHL https://t.co/idKyFCFwYO — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 1, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Join us after the game for an interview with Jacob Fowler! https://t.co/L8sNF5fmWn — L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) November 1, 2026

– One to watch.