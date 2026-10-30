Top 5: Moritz Seider Sends a Message to Dylan Larkin After the Wings’ Win

Marc-Olivier Cook
Top 5: Moritz Seider Sends a Message to Dylan Larkin After the Wings’ Win
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Canadiens beat the Stars in Dallas last night.

Yeah!

But there were also several other games taking place across the league on Thursday night. Let's see what happened:

1: The Red Wings, Hungry Without Dylan Larkin

If you've been following the news at all, you saw yesterday that the Dylan Larkin situation took a different turn.

The player no longer wants to play for the team, so the Wings have suspended him (without pay). That's caused quite a stir.

That said, the Detroit team hosted the Blackhawks last night and looked hungry on the ice. The Wings can thank Viktor Arvidsson, who led the team to a 4-1 victory over Chicago with his hat trick:

After the game, Moritz Seider spoke to the media, saying that the guys really wanted this win.

He went on to say that the Wings have a good team and a good group in the locker room. You don't need a college degree to figure out that he was taking a dig at Larkin… and to understand that he's trying to tell him this: we don't need you, buddy.

2: The Cole Hutson Show

Did we mention that Cole Hutson is going to be good?

Just look at that shot, and I'll continue after that…

Yesterday in Nashville, it was all about Cole Hutson. Lane's younger brother was all over the ice and added a second goal to his tally in the second period.

While his first shot was nice, his second was simply magnificent:

Cole Hutson now has seven points (four goals) in 12 games since the start of the season, which is truly impressive for a rookie (and for a defenseman).

He helped the Caps secure a 4-3 win over the Preds yesterday.

3: A Night of Hat Tricks

Viktor Arvidsson wasn't the only one to score a hat trick last night.

Tage Thompson did the same, scoring three goals in the Sabres' 7-6 win over the Ducks:

But… that's not all.

Because in Pittsburgh, in front of his family, Logan Cooley also scored three goals in his game against the Penguins. His final goal came with just one second left on the clock, allowing the Mammoth to force overtime (and win 4-3 thanks to a goal by Mikhail Sergachev).

Awesome:

4: Matthew Schaefer is so good

Matthew Schaefer hasn't wasted any time: he's already one of the best defensemen in the National Hockey League, even though he's only in his second pro season.

And we saw it last night:

Schaefer, who spent more than 30 minutes (30:01) on the ice against the Wild, also shone in overtime. He secured the 4-3 victory for his team with a goal that showcased his speed and a perfect shot:

I love how The Kid celebrates his goals: there's always a lot of passion in his celebrations, and it's cool to watch.

He loves it—playing hockey.

5: Pyotr Kochetkov Is Unbeaten

Last night, the Hurricanes hosted the Blue Jackets at home. And not surprisingly, the Carolina team won that game (3-2).

But what stands out most is the fact that Pyotr Kochetkov was in net for the Hurricanes. He won again, meaning the guy still hasn't lost a game since the start of the NHL season.

You read that right!

His stats are pretty crazy, actually:

  • 9-0-0 record
  • 1.66 goals-against average
  • Save percentage of .919

Right now, he's probably the favorite to win the Vézina Trophy in the National Hockey League:


Overtime

– Senators lose in overtime to the Kings.

– They're a good team.

– Well done.

– He deserves it.

– I love that.

– The top scorers of the night:

(Credit: Screenshot / NHL.com)

– Three games tonight:

(Credit: Screenshot / Google)

 

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!