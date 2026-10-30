Top 5: Moritz Seider Sends a Message to Dylan Larkin After the Wings’ Win

The Canadiens beat the Stars in Dallas last night.

Yeah!

But there were also several other games taking place across the league on Thursday night. Let's see what happened:

Thursday's 11-game slate featured the sixth natural hat trick of the 2026–27 season, tying it with the 1986–87 and 1920–21 seasons for the second-most at this stage of a season (213 games played), behind only the 1924–25 season (7). #NHLStats: https://t.co/xSpydlK0Rw https://t.co/6IvJD1YU9e — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 30, 2026

1: The Red Wings, Hungry Without Dylan Larkin

If you've been following the news at all, you saw yesterday that the Dylan Larkin situation took a different turn.

The player no longer wants to play for the team, so the Wings have suspended him (without pay). That's caused quite a stir.

That said, the Detroit team hosted the Blackhawks last night and looked hungry on the ice. The Wings can thank Viktor Arvidsson, who led the team to a 4-1 victory over Chicago with his hat trick:

THROW YOUR HATS, DETROIT!!! https://t.co/Vz9uj18aJk — NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2026

After the game, Moritz Seider spoke to the media, saying that the guys really wanted this win.

He went on to say that the Wings have a good team and a good group in the locker room. You don't need a college degree to figure out that he was taking a dig at Larkin… and to understand that he's trying to tell him this: we don't need you, buddy.

Moritz Seider on what Detroit's 4-1 win meant in the first game of the post-Larkin era. https://t.co/aNNyMSGsZR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2026

2: The Cole Hutson Show

Did we mention that Cole Hutson is going to be good?

Just look at that shot, and I'll continue after that…

WHAT A SHOT and WHAT A GOAL from Cole Hutson, oh my https://t.co/q1EBZCj9O3 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 30, 2026

Yesterday in Nashville, it was all about Cole Hutson. Lane's younger brother was all over the ice and added a second goal to his tally in the second period.

While his first shot was nice, his second was simply magnificent:

Cole Hutson goes BARDOWN for his 2nd of the game—sheesh https://t.co/x0tFMsuzIE — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 30, 2026

Cole Hutson now has seven points (four goals) in 12 games since the start of the season, which is truly impressive for a rookie (and for a defenseman).

He helped the Caps secure a 4-3 win over the Preds yesterday.

3: A Night of Hat Tricks

Viktor Arvidsson wasn't the only one to score a hat trick last night.

Tage Thompson did the same, scoring three goals in the Sabres' 7-6 win over the Ducks:

Three goals in two periods! Tage Thompson scores the 10th hat trick of his career! https://t.co/oC9IHdgRCs — NHL (@LNH_FR) October 30, 2026

But… that's not all.

Because in Pittsburgh, in front of his family, Logan Cooley also scored three goals in his game against the Penguins. His final goal came with just one second left on the clock, allowing the Mammoth to force overtime (and win 4-3 thanks to a goal by Mikhail Sergachev).

Awesome:

PRETTY COOL(EY)!!! https://t.co/OhwNcQCw7H — NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2026

4: Matthew Schaefer is so good

Matthew Schaefer hasn't wasted any time: he's already one of the best defensemen in the National Hockey League, even though he's only in his second pro season.

And we saw it last night:

Matthew. Schaefer. https://t.co/ZCNNSXirp1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 30, 2026

Schaefer, who spent more than 30 minutes (30:01) on the ice against the Wild, also shone in overtime. He secured the 4-3 victory for his team with a goal that showcased his speed and a perfect shot:

THE KID CALLS THE GAME!!! MATTHEW SCHAEFER WINS IT IN @ENERGIZER OVERTIME! https://t.co/sEYz0S0Ufu — NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2026

I love how The Kid celebrates his goals: there's always a lot of passion in his celebrations, and it's cool to watch.

He loves it—playing hockey.

5: Pyotr Kochetkov Is Unbeaten

Last night, the Hurricanes hosted the Blue Jackets at home. And not surprisingly, the Carolina team won that game (3-2).

But what stands out most is the fact that Pyotr Kochetkov was in net for the Hurricanes. He won again, meaning the guy still hasn't lost a game since the start of the NHL season.

You read that right!

His stats are pretty crazy, actually:

9-0-0 record

1.66 goals-against average

Save percentage of .919

Right now, he's probably the favorite to win the Vézina Trophy in the National Hockey League:

Pyotr Kochetkov. 9-0

, .919 save percentage

, 1.66 GAA Kochetkov has to be in contention for October's Three Stars of the Month. https://t.co/JGKYwD6MSE — The Canes Stats Brand (@CanesStats) October 30, 2026

Overtime

– Senators lose in overtime to the Kings.

QB IN OT!!! QUINTON BYFIELD IS THE @ENERGIZER OVERTIME WINNER! https://t.co/o9lwD8opO8 — NHL (@NHL) October 30, 2026

– They're a good team.

That Willmack connection : Canucks vs. Sharks LIVE on Sportsnet https://t.co/uunwe9TEEZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2026

– Well done.

WELCOME BACK, BEN KINDEL HE GIVES THE PENGUINS THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN 30 SECONDS TO GO https://t.co/LnCYcwIBY1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2026

– He deserves it.

KUUUUUUCH @TBLightning fans gave Nikita Kucherov a standing ovation after he became the team's all-time points leader last week! https://t.co/A1hCGVqMOq — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

– I love that.

A warm welcome back to Detroit for Patrick Kane! https://t.co/3DdN8PXHlp — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

– The top scorers of the night:

– Three games tonight: