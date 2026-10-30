The Canadiens are in a very strong position in the overall standings

Credit: Did you have that on your bingo card—the Canadiens winning their last four games? Heading on the road without Ivan Demidov and Nick Suzuki (and with a banged-up Mike Matheson who didn’t even make the trip in the end), it was hard to imagine the Habs would be in the running for 1,000. And yet, […]

Did you have that on your bingo card—the Canadiens winning their last four games?

Heading on the road without Ivan Demidov and Nick Suzuki (and with a banged-up Mike Matheson who didn't even make the trip in the end), it was hard to imagine the Habs would be in the running for 1,000.

And yet, here we are.

The Canadiens haven't been perfect on the ice at all times, but they've won their last four regular-season games. They've allowed just four goals (two by Jakub Dobes yesterday and two by Jacob Fowler over three games) during those games.

In short, it's beyond expectations.

As a result, the Habs are holding their own in the standings. They're doing so in a division that's simply fierce, as we can see.

With 15 points in 13 games, the Sabres and the Red Wings by Dylan Larkin are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The teams in that division just keep winning.

But the Canadiens are also holding their own in the overall standings—especially when you look at their points percentage.

In fact, the Canadiens rank fifth in the league in that category. They have a 69.2 percent point percentage based on their 18 points in just 13 games.

It's true, as Anthony Martineau points out, that the coach deserves credit for this. So do Derek Lalonde, who has improved the penalty-killing unit, and Stéphane Robidas.

Jacob Fowler's performance, the Canadiens' ability to mount comebacks and force overtime to earn a point, are also worth noting. There are many things worth noting, of course.

In a Nutshell

– Heads up, everyone.

DansLesCoulisses is giving away two pairs of tickets to the FC Supra playoff game on Sunday at Stade Boréale How to enter? Just tell us who you think is the Supra's best player. We'll announce the winners by the end of the day. Go! https://t.co/S87UIQ6d2y — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 30, 2026

– Enjoy the show.

@passion_mlb podcast with Pascal Harvey We're recapping the World Series, Bo Bichette's contract, and the open manager positions https://t.co/3mlcxJtkCa — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) October 30, 2026

– He's 30 years old.

Happy birthday, Monty! Happy birthday, Monty! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/YWKQb89TZs — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2026

– Too bad.