RUMOR | The Bruins Are a Team to Watch in the Dylan Larkin Situation

Things change quickly in the world of hockey.

A few days ago, we were following the Dylan Larkin story, noting how—unlike Connor Hellebuyck—the Red Wings player continued to do the right thing: play through it all.

That was noteworthy.

But now, everything has gone south. He chose to cut himself off from the team (probably after seeing that it had worked for Hellebuyck) and to stop showing up for Red Wings games while waiting for his trade request to be granted.

The result? He's suspended. And the media has descended on the situation.

The Red Wings couldn't care less: they'll wait until they get their price. And too bad for Larkin, who chose to put even more pressure on his organization.

It feels like this situation could be resolved soon, but that's by no means a certainty.

Currently, the Hurricanes, Devils, Wild, Capitals, Panthers, Golden Knights, Lightning, Stars, Mammoth, and Avalanche are on his list.

These are 10 of the 11 teams favored to win the Cup, according to ESPN. The Oilers are the other team.

@emilymkaplan gives us the latest on Dylan Larkin's trade request https://t.co/PxYvlOripf — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2026

But that doesn't stop teams not on his list from making inquiries. The Sabres and the Canadiens are among them, but Emily Kaplan (ESPN) also believes the Bruins—who are actively involved in the situation—shouldn't be underestimated.

Interesting…

The fact that Larkin has chosen to withdraw means that, in the short term, things don't necessarily look good for the teams not on his list—including the Canadiens.

But time might just work in the Canadiens' favor if the situation isn't resolved.

For now, it seems Larkin wants to stick to his 10 U.S. teams. But who knows what might happen if the Red Wings were to stand him up?

Because, logically, the front office in Detroit must be eager to strike a deal with the Canadiens.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Will this finally come to fruition? https://t.co/5A1nJ9E8tt https://t.co/t0EHMeTgEd — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 30, 2026

– The KHL weighs in.

KHL statement on the CAS decision to allow Russian hockey teams to participate in international competitions: https://t.co/3mJNrSiFJr — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) October 30, 2026

– Things aren't looking good for the Jets. [JdeM]

– Note this.