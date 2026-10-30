Nikita Kucherov is not expected to go on strike

The biggest news in the NHL right now involves Nikita Kucherov, who has announced that he will not sign a new contract with the Lightning and has asked his general manager, Julien BriseBois, to trade him.

To the surprise of many, the most recent NHL Most Valuable Player could soon be playing for a new team.

However, even though the news has been made public, BriseBois has the luxury of being patient in this situation and ensuring he gets the most in return for his star player.

Especially since, according to Pierre LeBrun, Kucherov has no intention of going on strike and is expected to continue playing for the Lightning while he waits to be traded to a new team.

Worth mentioning: I'm told Kucherov plans to keep playing for the Lightning while this situation plays out. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 30, 2026

Tampa could therefore avoid finding itself in a situation like that of Dylan Larkin in Detroit and Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg before he was traded to the Devils.

This might be surprising for a player like Kucherov, who doesn't necessarily have a reputation for being the type of player who puts his team before himself.

Especially since this is probably the best way for him to prove his worth to other teams, ensure a trade happens quickly, and sign a contract extension as soon as possible.

It will also depend on his choice of potential destinations, as the Russian has a partial no-trade clause that allows him to submit a list of ten teams where he would agree to continue his career.

According to David Pagnotta, he reportedly turned down a four-year, $15 million-per-season offer from Tampa Bay.

David Pagnotta – Kucherov: Some chatter #GoBolts presented a 4-year offer worth around $15M per season – 10/30 #NHL https://t.co/YwLjye2k7c — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 31, 2026

One might wonder whether Kucherov will want to join a competitive team—most of which have no room on their payroll—or whether he'll instead seek the best contract, possibly with a weaker team.

Last year's NHL scoring leader has, after all, won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning, and winning the coveted trophy a third time may not be a priority for him.

In fact, Kucherov's departure could very well push Tampa toward a rebuild sooner than expected, and it will be interesting to see if BriseBois demands players who can help his team right now or in the future.

In a Nutshell

– This could shake things up.

Remember, Tampa Bay is on Dylan Larkin's trade list. This Nikita Kucherov trade request could make things interesting. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 30, 2026

– Clash of the titans.

Two BIG guys, Adam Klapka (6'8″) and Curtis Douglas (6'9″), drop the gloves https://t.co/rBCvMb2Bor — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2026

– Two-game suspension for his actions.

Hayden Hodgson suspended for two games https://t.co/bh6dS9LXuG — RDS (@RDSca) October 31, 2026

– Paul Maurice is ready for Halloween.