Jeff Marek has been linking Nikita Kucherov to the Canadiens for weeks

Things have just changed in the NHL.

Nikita Kucherov has asked the Tampa Bay Lightning to trade him. He has no intention of signing a new contract with the team and wants a fresh start right away.

Players are gaining more and more power.

It's easy to conclude that the Tampa Bay Lightning and the player's agent (Dan Milstein) were likely unable to agree on contract terms.

And when Julien BriseBois negotiates, he doesn't hold back.

Naturally, when a player of this caliber becomes available, the world takes notice. And every team might wonder if they have a chance.

Especially those not on Dylan Larkin's list…

@tsn690 #tradecenter https://t.co/s432YJKIBB — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) October 30, 2026

Naturally, the question arises: What are the Canadiens' chances? Will Kent Hughes manage to bring the winger to town by next July?

On that note, Jeff Marek has recently said—on multiple occasions—that the Canadiens shouldn't be ruled out of the picture. He said this before it was officially confirmed that the player would not be staying in Tampa Bay.

https://t.co/D8FbpZkgHW — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 30, 2026

The Canadiens have assets to offer the Lightning. They also have room on the salary cap to meet Kuch's demands, should it come to that.

Does this guy—who has previously criticized Canadiens fans—fit what the Habs are looking for? Would the price to pay to the Lightning and the player's salary work for the Habs?

No idea.

But we know that, under the circumstances, the Canadiens will do their homework. After all, the Russian represents exactly what the Habs need, which means everyone needs to switch into analysis mode.

Extension

Remember that, in the past, Kucherov has played in the QMJHL. He wore the colors of the Remparts and the Huskies, two teams based in Quebec.

That's worth noting.