Top 4: A Blistering Performance by McKenna… in a Heartbreaking Loss for the Leafs

Four games were on the schedule last night in the NHL.

The Canadiens weren't in action; they'll face the Stars tonight in Dallas (with Jakub Dobes starting in goal).

Let's take a look at what happened in the four games played yesterday:

Wednesday was packed with #NHLStats: https://t.co/cpDAScx1tm Connor McDavid recorded his second career month with 25 assists Brent Burns moved into the top 10 in scoring among defensemen Alex Tuch has 9 goals in 11 games with the @Capitals @SeattleKraken held off the Maple Leafs with a late winner — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 29, 2026

1: A blazing performance by McKenna… in a heartbreaking loss for the Leafs

Gavin McKenna is starting to come out of his shell.

At least last night… he didn't look like a player in his very first NHL season (or even his first professional season). The kid scored once in the first period thanks to a beautiful pass from Auston Matthews:

AUSTON MATTHEWS TO GAVIN MCKENNA https://t.co/9UearBbAEq — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

And he added to that in the second period by scoring his team's second goal of the game. Matthews picked up another assist on the play:

GAVIN MCKENNA HAS THE FIRST TWO-GOAL GAME OF HIS CAREER https://t.co/6mTPDcF6wK — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

In the third period, with just 1:30 remaining, the roles were reversed: McKenna assisted on Matthews' goal, which allowed the Leafs to tie the game 4-4 against the Kraken.

AUSTON MATTHEWS TIES THE GAME https://t.co/p6FS4z7P27 — Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) October 29, 2026

It looked like the game was headed for overtime… but Brandon Montour played the hero with 33 seconds left in regulation.

The Kraken won 5-4, and, above all, it was a heartbreaking loss for the Leafs (who fought hard nonetheless):

Brandon Montour puts Seattle back in front late after Auston Matthews had tied the game with 1:30 remaining https://t.co/igWn5dSmry — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2026

2: Another Record for Connor McDavid

I don't know who will be able to stop Connor McDavid.

Seriously.

Last night, the Oilers' captain broke yet another NHL record by recording an assist on his team's first goal (scored by Mathieu Joseph).

McDavid became the first player in history to record at least one assist in his first 13 games of the season:

#Oilers Connor McDavid breaks the NHL record for the longest season-opening assist streak at 13 games… Connor McDavid (EDM) 2026-27: 13

Wayne Gretzky (EDM) 1982-83: 12

Ken Linseman (BOS) 1985-86: 12

Sebastian Aho (CAR) 2018-19: 12 #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/XoNOjsKVwF — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 29, 2026

Did you think the Oilers' captain was done for the night after the Oilers' first goal?

Think again, because he also picked up an assist on a goal by Kasperi Kapanen in the third period. He now has 36 points… in just 13 games!

Power-play goal for Edmonton! Scored by Kasperi Kapanen with 19:05 left in the third. Assisted by Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. EDM: 3 | CGY: 0 #CGYvsEDM #LetsGoOilers #Flames https://t.co/krh4elMvfd — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 29, 2026

But the story of that game was Tristan Jarry's performance in goal for the Oilers.

He stopped all 24 shots the Flames fired at him to earn a shutout: when your goalie plays like that, it gives you a chance to win. Especially when you have Connor McDavid on your side… hehe.

Tristan Jarry shuts down the Calgary Flames with 24 saves on Wednesday Night Hockey. https://t.co/hBp7rNWh0E — Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) October 29, 2026

3: No Chance for the Devils in Colorado

After one period of play between the Devils and the Avalanche, the game was tight (and tied at 1-1).

But in the third period, the Avalanche's big guns stepped up. The team scored once…

Colorado goal! Scored by Nazem Kadri with 17:15 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Nicolas Roy and Brent Burns. COL: 2 | NJD: 1 #NJDvsCOL #GoAvsGo #NJDevils https://t.co/Cf1t10CnRM — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 29, 2026

Twice…

Parker Kelly is so underrated https://t.co/7oWZnHZwjR — DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) October 29, 2026

Three times (what a goal, by the way)…

Nathan MacKinnon is absurd. https://t.co/6tTzE4OPsN — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) October 29, 2026

And a fourth time to drive the final nail into the Devils' coffin—they lost that game 5-2.

JADEN SCHWARTZ BURIES THE REBOUND #GoAvsGo https://t.co/KmTwmNldGl — PrimeMakar8 (@retro_colorado) October 29, 2026

It's worth noting that Connor Hellebuyck wasn't in goal for the Devils: Jake Allen had the tough task of stopping the powerful Colorado team.

And clearly, it didn't work out.

4: Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch Take Care of the Flyers

The newcomers are having a blast in Washington.

Alex Tuch wasted no time last night in scoring a goal for the fifth straight game: the Flyers watched him net the game's first goal, one minute and 50 seconds after the opening faceoff:

ALEX TUCH He's now got five goals in his last five games! : @NHL_On_TNT & @streamonmax https://t.co/3FhOPUDkba https://t.co/YSpeJKp3KZ — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2026

In the second period, Jordan Kyrou joined the party. He scored his third goal of the season to give the Capitals the lead, following a goal by Sean Couturier late in the first period:

Jordan Kyrou restores the Capitals' lead on the rebound https://t.co/0bD8bBY10v — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2026

On the Flyers' side, there's one guy having a solid season: Matvei Michkov.

And last night, the Russian was at it again, scoring his 9th goal of the season. It's also his 7th goal in as many games for Michkov, who really seems to have found his stride:

Don't leave Matvei Michkov that open beside the net He makes it a one-goal game with his seventh goal in his last seven games! : @NHL_On_TNT & @streamonmax https://t.co/3FhOPUDkba https://t.co/NeswNdmFH2 — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

But… Kyrou and Tuch were simply too much for the Flyers.

Kyrou scored his second goal of the game in the third period, and Tuch followed suit with an empty-netter. The Caps won 5-2:

A game of pinball leads to Kyrou jumping on hatty watch https://t.co/ebchtVEHb8 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2026

In Washington, the guy who usually scores goals is Alex Ovechkin.

But it's actually Alex Tuch who's been dominating since the start of the season: the former Sabre already has nine goals in 11 games with his new team.

He seems to be enjoying himself in Washington.

Alex Tuch has taken over for Alex Ovechkin as the Caps' scoring machine. 9 goals in 11 games rocking the red. What a start to the season. — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) October 29, 2026

Overtime

– Top scorers of the night:

– 11 games tonight. Reminder: the Canadiens play at 8 p.m.