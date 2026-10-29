Teams to Watch in the Dylan Larkin Story

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Teams to Watch in the Dylan Larkin Story
Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Where do we stand on the Dylan Larkin situation?

The Red Wings are on the verge of resolving the Dylan Larkin situation. They've reached the point where the player won't play until he's traded elsewhere. This is a scenario that's often seen around the trade deadline, when a deal is in the works.

It should happen soon, in any case.

Naturally, as the Larkin situation nears its conclusion, we have to ask which teams to keep an eye on. What is the likely outcome for the Red Wings player?

The Wild, the Capitals, and the Hurricanes were named by Marco D'Amico. Those same three teams, plus the Devils, have been in talks with the Wings this week, according to David Pagnotta.

But does that take the Habs out of the picture?

In fact, as D'Amico points out, it's possible to think that, deep down, the Canadiens are somewhat of a wild card in this situation. But no, the Montreal club isn't out of the picture.

In reality, I have a feeling that if Larkin had been clear about his intentions regarding the Canadiens (whether yes or no) earlier, the situation might already be over.

It's possible that the Red Wings know their best offer is coming from Montreal. And they don't want to end up with a significantly lower offer from another team.

But now, if Larkin (who reportedly put pressure on his organization recently) is about to make a move, it's possible that the Red Wings know where the center stands with the Canadiens.

And if the answer is no, he'll go elsewhere—provided the right offer is on the table. We'll see in due time if that other team turns out to be the Minnesota Wild.


In a nutshell

– Dylan Larkin? Hehe.

– Stay tuned.

– Tryout in Iowa.

– They won't say otherwise.

– We'll keep that in mind.

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