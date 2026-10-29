Teams to Watch in the Dylan Larkin Story

Where do we stand on the Dylan Larkin situation?

The Red Wings are on the verge of resolving the Dylan Larkin situation. They've reached the point where the player won't play until he's traded elsewhere. This is a scenario that's often seen around the trade deadline, when a deal is in the works.

It should happen soon, in any case.

This is the current situation: Larkin will not play until a trade occurs. The Red Wings are expected to release a statement. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 29, 2026

Naturally, as the Larkin situation nears its conclusion, we have to ask which teams to keep an eye on. What is the likely outcome for the Red Wings player?

The Wild, the Capitals, and the Hurricanes were named by Marco D'Amico. Those same three teams, plus the Devils, have been in talks with the Wings this week, according to David Pagnotta.

But does that take the Habs out of the picture?

In fact, as D'Amico points out, it's possible to think that, deep down, the Canadiens are somewhat of a wild card in this situation. But no, the Montreal club isn't out of the picture.

For those asking, I don't believe this removes the Habs from the equation. They're the wild card in all this. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 29, 2026

In reality, I have a feeling that if Larkin had been clear about his intentions regarding the Canadiens (whether yes or no) earlier, the situation might already be over.

It's possible that the Red Wings know their best offer is coming from Montreal. And they don't want to end up with a significantly lower offer from another team.

But now, if Larkin (who reportedly put pressure on his organization recently) is about to make a move, it's possible that the Red Wings know where the center stands with the Canadiens.

And if the answer is no, he'll go elsewhere—provided the right offer is on the table. We'll see in due time if that other team turns out to be the Minnesota Wild.

In a nutshell

– Dylan Larkin? Hehe.

Weak in front of the net, but maybe some last-minute changes for the Habs, says Martin St-Louis. @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 29, 2026

– Stay tuned.

It's starting. https://t.co/Sg9s7m1fZK https://t.co/jLROWk39Hs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 29, 2026

– Tryout in Iowa.

Arthur Kaliyev signs a 25-game PTO with the AHL's Iowa… 41 goals last year, wants to get back to playing — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 29, 2026

– They won't say otherwise.

The Leafs remain confident in Sergey Bobrovsky despite some struggles in the opening month. “We

have a lot of confidence in Bob,” said Leafs GM John Chayka. “He's

an elite competitor with a long track record of success. He holds himself to an incredibly high standard, and we know what he brings to our team.” — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2026

– We'll keep that in mind.